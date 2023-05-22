Five times Tory politicians have been hit for using questionable statistics

The Chancellor claimed that public debt levels would decline in the coming years when in fact they should simply rise less sharply than expected. The UK Statistics Authority (UKSA) has now written him a letter reminding him of the importance of accuracy. Whoops

On the back of that, we’ve dug up a selection of other times the Tories have gotten into trouble with the UKSA…

David Cameron on EU migrant benefit claims



Former Prime Minister David Cameron was called out in 2015 when he presented reform proposals on how EU migrants could claim benefits when they come to the UK.

He pretended 43% of EU migrants applied for benefits within four years of arriving in the UK. This led Full Fact to report it to the UKSA as Downing Street offered no indication of where the figure came from.

Watchdog chairman Sir Andrew Dilnot said the government’s handling of the release of the figures was disappointing and unsatisfactory and officials had been contacted.

Dilnot said in a letter: The release of these statistics without the subsequent background papers explaining the methodology used made it difficult for those interested to understand and review the statistics, which was clearly unsatisfactory.

Boris Johnson claims 350 million a week



Another former prime minister, Boris Johnson, came under fire from the watchdog when he claimed the government would have an extra $350 million a week to spend if the UK left the EU.

Boris Johnson has been accused of a ‘gross misuse’ of statistics (Picture: PA)

The figure formed the centerpiece of the Vote Leave campaign and was plastered to the side of a bus which carried Johnson and other Brexiteers across the UK.

The UKSA accused the then Foreign Secretary of clearly misusing official statistics.

George Osbourne Releases CPI Too Soon



Former chancellor George Osbourne was arrested by the authority in 2011 for giving the consumer price index 17 hours early to hundreds of ministers, officials and advisers.

Only 17 Treasury staff were allowed to see the sensitive market information 24 hours before the official release.

In a letter, the head of the authority, Sir Michael Scholar, said: Why do 50 or more people need to have the CPI a day before the opposition, Parliament, the public and the media?

There is, I believe, no good operational reason, but successive governments want the political advantage that such prior knowledge gives them: that is, the time to work out their line; and therefore the time to turn.

NHS actual spending error



Hunts’ latest mistake isn’t the first time he’s been reprimanded by the stats watchdog.

In 2012, the UK government claimed that real NHS spending had increased since 2009/10.

But the authority disagreed. He said in a letter to Hunt, who was then Health Secretary, that the Treasury’s own figures revealed NHS spending in real terms was lower in 2011-12 than it was in 2009-10.

Shailesh Vara on legal aid income



Former Minister for Courts and Legal Aid Shailesh Vara was arrested in 2014 by the UKSAafter the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) falsely claimed lawyers earned an average of £84,000 through legal aid.

The watchdog found that the Justice Department used the average fee income from public funds for full-time attorneys and also excluded hurdles that earned less than $10,000 a year from public funds.

The figure also included VAT, which lawyers have to pay to HMRC, and expenses such as travel costs.

Dillnot told Vara in a letter: Using the mean, rather than the median, yields a higher estimate because the calculation is influenced by a small number of larger payments.

The Department of Justice announced at the time that it would conduct a review to improve the transparency of its statistics.