Politics
Five times Tory politicians have been hit for using questionable statistics
The Chancellor claimed that public debt levels would decline in the coming years when in fact they should simply rise less sharply than expected. The UK Statistics Authority (UKSA) has now written him a letter reminding him of the importance of accuracy. Whoops
On the back of that, we’ve dug up a selection of other times the Tories have gotten into trouble with the UKSA…
David Cameron on EU migrant benefit claims
Former Prime Minister David Cameron was called out in 2015 when he presented reform proposals on how EU migrants could claim benefits when they come to the UK.
He pretended 43% of EU migrants applied for benefits within four years of arriving in the UK. This led Full Fact to report it to the UKSA as Downing Street offered no indication of where the figure came from.
Watchdog chairman Sir Andrew Dilnot said the government’s handling of the release of the figures was disappointing and unsatisfactory and officials had been contacted.
READ MORE: Humza Yousaf tells Rishi Sunak to act on pumped-storage hydro projects
Dilnot said in a letter: The release of these statistics without the subsequent background papers explaining the methodology used made it difficult for those interested to understand and review the statistics, which was clearly unsatisfactory.
Boris Johnson claims 350 million a week
Another former prime minister, Boris Johnson, came under fire from the watchdog when he claimed the government would have an extra $350 million a week to spend if the UK left the EU.
The figure formed the centerpiece of the Vote Leave campaign and was plastered to the side of a bus which carried Johnson and other Brexiteers across the UK.
The UKSA accused the then Foreign Secretary of clearly misusing official statistics.
George Osbourne Releases CPI Too Soon
Former chancellor George Osbourne was arrested by the authority in 2011 for giving the consumer price index 17 hours early to hundreds of ministers, officials and advisers.
Only 17 Treasury staff were allowed to see the sensitive market information 24 hours before the official release.
In a letter, the head of the authority, Sir Michael Scholar, said: Why do 50 or more people need to have the CPI a day before the opposition, Parliament, the public and the media?
There is, I believe, no good operational reason, but successive governments want the political advantage that such prior knowledge gives them: that is, the time to work out their line; and therefore the time to turn.
NHS actual spending error
Hunts’ latest mistake isn’t the first time he’s been reprimanded by the stats watchdog.
In 2012, the UK government claimed that real NHS spending had increased since 2009/10.
READ MORE:Most voters say Brexit was a mistake, new YouGov poll shows
But the authority disagreed. He said in a letter to Hunt, who was then Health Secretary, that the Treasury’s own figures revealed NHS spending in real terms was lower in 2011-12 than it was in 2009-10.
Shailesh Vara on legal aid income
Former Minister for Courts and Legal Aid Shailesh Vara was arrested in 2014 by the UKSAafter the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) falsely claimed lawyers earned an average of £84,000 through legal aid.
The watchdog found that the Justice Department used the average fee income from public funds for full-time attorneys and also excluded hurdles that earned less than $10,000 a year from public funds.
The figure also included VAT, which lawyers have to pay to HMRC, and expenses such as travel costs.
Dillnot told Vara in a letter: Using the mean, rather than the median, yields a higher estimate because the calculation is influenced by a small number of larger payments.
The Department of Justice announced at the time that it would conduct a review to improve the transparency of its statistics.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thenational.scot/news/23539165.five-times-tories-got-trouble-statistics/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Chronic pain is associated with brain signals in the orbitofrontal cortex
- An earthquake was recorded late Sunday night
- Christian by faith, why James Marape touched the feet of PM Modis
- Erdogan wins second-round Turkish election endorsement of third-place candidate Ogan
- Five times Tory politicians have been hit for using questionable statistics
- Ganjar and Prabowo fight for the votes of Jokowi voters
- Beijing hits back at US allies and anti-China G-7 summit
- Sabu Dastagir, Hollywood actor turned American aviator > Air Force > Article Display
- Gaffney, King Land on All-New England Lacrosse Teams
- Capturing the coolest kids in the hottest looks from Australian Fashion Week
- Hedge funds pushing yields in Japan get help from the Tokyo Stock Exchange
- 6 Easy Ways to Access Your Google Account Settings on Android