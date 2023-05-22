Christian by faith, why James Marape touched the feet of PM Modis





Not just Marape, 2 other Marape cabinet members also touched PM Modis’ feet After Papua New Guinea PNG Prime Minister James Marape touched the feet of Prime Minister Narendra Modis, his gesture caused a stir in India. People ask who James Marape is, and what is his faith and ethnicity. Is there something else to this gesture of Marape? Governor of the West New Britain province of Papua New Guinea Sasindran Muthuvel deconstructs Marape’s gesture. Muthuvel said: “Kneeling or touching an elderly person’s knee or feet is an old tradition in this Pacific Southwest country. There is nothing new in our country, and that’s what Marape did despite being a Christian. Marape, 52, is younger than PM Modi, possibly the reason why he touched Indian PM’s feet. Not just Marape, a close look at footage of PM Modis’ arrival shows that while welcoming two other Marape cabinet members who were queuing, they also touched PM Modis’ feet as they approached them. Marape comes from the Huli tribe, one of the largest ethnic groups in PNG. Her father was a Seventh-day Adventist pastor (Adventist Protestants believe that God created the earth in six days and kept the seventh day as a day of rest). Marape became Prime Minister of PNG in May 2019. Previously, he held cabinet positions as Minister of Education from 2008 to 2011 and Minister of Finance from 2012 to 2019). The PM Modi-Marape meeting is definitely seen as a boost to exchanges between the two countries. And that was evident after Prime Minister Modi’s tweet, James Marape and I had very productive talks, covering the full gamut of bilateral relations between India and Papua New Guinea. We discussed ways to increase cooperation in trade, technology, healthcare and the fight against climate change. Already, India’s export items to PNG include textiles, pharmaceuticals, foodstuffs, surgical items, machinery and equipment, manufactured goods, washing powder, pulp, etc. . Import from PNG to India includes gold, marine products, timber, copper. ores and concentrates, coffee, cocoa and vanilla.

