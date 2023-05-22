Trump’s former lawyers keep saying what he doesn’t want to hear





There was a time in the recent past when Donald Trump had only one former lawyer to fear. Michael Cohen, who served as a Republican fixer before ultimately tossing out the former president, was only too happy to work with prosecutors and share information about his former client.

But as Trump’s legal troubles escalate, it’s becoming increasingly clear that there’s a growing list of his former lawyers who keep saying what he doesn’t want to hear.

For example, former Attorney General Bill Barr, who was technically supposed to be our legal champion but actually served as Trump’s legal defender while in office, continues to elicit the ire of former presidents. Last week, the Republican lawyer suggested during an interview with CBS News that Trump’s defenses in the classified documents case were without merit.

It is very clear that he had no reason to have these documents, added Barr. He was given plenty of time to dismiss them and he was subpoenaed. And if there are games being played there, he’s going to be very exposed.

Next is Ty Cobb, who represented Trump during the Russian scandal investigation, and who no longer makes much of an effort to hide his contempt for the former president. It was last fall, for example, when Cobb said Trump was a deeply hurt narcissist who acted criminally when he tried to overturn the 2020 election results.

Last week, the lawyer went further, telling The Independent, a British news outlet, that he believes Trump will go to jail over his classified documents scandal.

Finally, there’s Timothy Parlatore, who resigned from the former presidents’ legal team last week, and is beginning to shed some light on why. The Washington Post reported:

A former top lawyer defending Donald Trump in a federal investigation into his handling of classified documents told CNN he resigned last week because another member of Trump’s sprawling legal team, Boris Epshteyn, had really done everything he could to try to block us to stop us. to do what we could to defend the president.

According to what Parlatore told CNN, he didn’t just have differences with Epshteyn, perhaps best known to the public for his work as a former Sinclair Broadcasting commentator. On the contrary, Parlatore claimed that Epshteyn had prevented the development of an effective legal defense.

In my opinion, he wasn’t very honest with us or the client about some things, Parlatore said of Epshteyn. There were certain things like research that he had tried to interfere with.

A New York Times report added, Specifically, Mr. Parlatore singled out Mr. Epshteyn as trying to prevent the team from conducting further searches of Mr. Trump’s properties after the FBI executed a search warrant. at Mar-a-Lago, Mr. Trumps private club and residence in Florida, and uncovered more than 100 additional classified documents.

It’s quite an operation that the former president is leading, isn’t it?

