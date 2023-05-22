17 months left in President Jokowi’s government, 3 rich countries targeted to enter IKN





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) continues to seek investors for the construction of the National Capital (IKN) of the archipelago, including during the G7 summit held from May 19 to 21, 2023 yesterday. The need to accelerate investors is in line with the end of Jokowi’s government on October 20, 2024. At the meeting in Hiroshima, Japan, Jokowi at least offered and strengthened his cooperation in building the IKN to three countries, namely Canada, Japan and South Korea. As Bisnis previously reported, up to May 2023, IKN’s development progress had only reached 29% and still required an investment of IDR 466 trillion. Currently, construction is continuing, especially in May 2023, focusing on the completion of the Sepaku Dam and the Sepaku Capture, as well as the construction of the State Palace, Presidential Office and Ministry Office. coordination. 1. Jokowi asks Canada to encourage its pension fund to invest in IKN Jokowi took advantage of the G7 to have direct talks with Canadian Prime Minister (PM) Justin Trudeau. Jokowi discussed making investments in the form of Canada pension funds for the construction of IKN. “Request Your Majesty’s support for the conclusion of the CEPA agreement between Indonesia and Canada, the realization of the investments of the Canadian Pension Fund which focus on the development of the capital of the archipelago, the development of a funding mechanism for feasibility study for entirely new projects in Indonesia,” said Jokowi. In addition, the President also hopes that there will be an acceleration in the realization of the development of a green airport in North Kalimantan, the exploration and beneficiation of rare earth metals and the establishment of a bilateral working group. The President also appreciated the support of G7 countries, including Canada, to support Indonesia’s energy transition. “I hope that $20 billion in financial relief can be obtained soon, but not in the form of debt,” he continued. 2. Japan relies on investment agencies for IKN Jokowi also held a bilateral meeting with the host, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who discussed investment issues ranging from MRT to IKN. Indeed, Japan has signed five memorandums of understanding supporting the construction of a water treatment system at IKN. “Regarding the construction of IKN, I welcome the signing of 5 MoUs with JICA, JBIC, JCODE, JIBH & UR,” said the president. 3. South Korea was asked to quickly realize IKN drinking water sources The President of South Korea, who also participated in the G7 summit, gave Jokowi the opportunity to propose the IKN project. President Jokowi said Indonesia has prepared investment incentives and facilities for investors, including South Korea. The president also hopes that the construction of a water treatment system at IKN, also supported by South Korea, can go well. “Hopefully the water treatment, Sepaku Semoi Water Treatment Plant will be completed according to schedule,” he said. Apart from these three ‘wealthy’ countries, the head of state is reported to have also pressured French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to participate in building a capital located in Kalimantan. Oriental.

Check out other news and articles on Google News Check out more news on the subject of this article, here: IKN Jokowi

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ekonomi.bisnis.com/read/20230522/9/1657952/pemerintahan-presiden-jokowi-tinggal-17-bulan-3-negara-kaya-disasar-masuk-ikn The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos