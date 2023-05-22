‘Honored to host Australian PM Anthony Albanese greets Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a two-day visit to the country starting today. Prime Minister Albanese also recalled the extremely warm welcome he received in India earlier this year.

According to an Australian government statement, Prime Minister Albanese said: “I am honored to welcome Prime Minister Modi for an official visit to Australia, having received an extremely warm welcome in India earlier this year.”

Australia and India share a commitment to a stable, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. Together, we have an important role to play in supporting this vision. As friends and partners, the relationship between our countries has never been closer. I look forward to celebrating Australia’s vibrant Indian community with Prime Minister Modi in Sydney.”

According to the Australian Prime Minister’s Office, the two leaders will discuss trade and investment during their meeting and focus on efforts to boost trade between Australia and India through a cooperation agreement overall economy. The two prime ministers will also seek to strengthen people-to-people ties and seek cooperation in areas such as renewable energy and defense and security cooperation.

Carrying forward the legacy of the Australia-India CEO Forum held in Mumbai this year, Prime Minister Modi will meet with Australian business leaders. He will also attend an event in Sydney to celebrate Australia’s vibrant and diverse Indian diaspora.

Prime Minister Modi visits Australia after a 9-year hiatus, he last visited the country in 2014. Meanwhile, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will visit India in September this year to attend the Summit G20 leaders in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Modi is on a six-day visit to Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia. Narendra Modi has become the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the Pacific island. Interestingly, when Prime Minister Modi landed at Port Moresby Airport, Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape touched Prime Minister Modi’s feet and asked for his blessing.