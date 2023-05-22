Robert De Niro Compares Donald Trump To A Murderer – OutKick





Robert De Niro has made absolutely insane comments about a convicted killer looking like Donald Trump.

De Niro is one of the stars of the highly anticipated upcoming film ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’. The film follows the massacres and mysterious deaths of members of the Osage nation in 1920s Oklahoma. Members of the community began to die after becoming incredibly wealthy from oil.

WARNING: THERE WILL BE SPOILERS BELOW ON THE END OF THE FILM. CONSIDER YOURSELF WARNED.

De Niro plays William Hale, who was ultimately found responsible for orchestrating the horrific wave of death and pain. Hale was ultimately convicted of a single count of murder and served time in Leavenworth Penitentiary.

For some very strange reason, De Niro believes William Hale’s actions are similar to those displayed during the death of George Floyd and the presidency of Donald Trump.

Robert De Niro stars as William Hale in “Killers of the Flower Moon.” (Credit: Apple TV+)

“There is a sense of entitlement [that] I guess you could say we became much more aware after the systemic racism of George Floyd. It’s the banality of evil, and we see it now with I won’t say the name because this guy is stupid. Imagine if you are smart. Even Hale was smart in a lot of ways,” De Niro told reporters when talking about his new movie and the villain, according to Fox News.

After initially refusing to name Trump, De Niro immediately added, “It’s like with Trump – I had to say that. There are people who think he could do a good job. Imagine how crazy that is.

Robert De Niro draws a bizarre comparison to Donald Trump.

This isn’t the first time Robert De Niro has decided to shoot Trump. He’s a vocal critic of the former president, and he once infamously said, “I’ll say one thing: Fuck Trump!” It’s not with Trump anymore, it’s f*ck Trump!

However, drawing comparisons between “Killers of the Flower Moon” and Donald Trump is nothing but bonkers.

The whole true story is about how wealthy Native Americans were systematically murdered for their money. How does this have anything to do with Trump or George Floyd?

William Hale was a monster who unleashed a wave of terror against the members of the Osage nation. Donald Trump, despite everything you might think of him, is unlike any part of what happened in 1920s Oklahoma.

Making the comparison or trying to make a connection diminishes at all the horrors that were actually experienced.

Robert De Niro proves why people don’t like Hollywood.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” could be the movie of the year. Early reviews are off the charts and the hype is through the roof.

Everything is in place for the film with Leonardo DiCaprio to be a resounding success. Unfortunately, it’s nonsense like this that turns fans off.

People just want to enjoy a great movie. They don’t want to hear Robert De Niro spouting his political sentiments. That’s not what people pay for.

Moviegoers pay for a great experience. Still, Hollywood just can’t help it. People in the industry love to wake up. It’s almost as if no one learned anything from the Bud Light disaster.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” could be the movie of the year. (Credit: Apple TV+)

Hopefully De Niro calls it back so the focus can stay on what it should be: a great movie about a horrifying true story. It has nothing to do with Donald Trump, and fans should be forced to pretend it is.

