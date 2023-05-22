Imran Khan fears being arrested again on Tuesday





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed fear of being arrested again when he appeared in court on Tuesday.

He said there was an 80% chance of being arrested.

In an interview with a foreign news channel, the ousted Prime Minister said: “Everything is done to destroy our democracy. At this point, more than 10,000 workers have been arrested. My entire management team is in jail.

Speaking of former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Khan said: “I worked with former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa before he changed horses. During the last six months of the PTI government, Bajwa worked to remove me and then claimed that I was a danger to the country.”

Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader said he strongly believes the country needs a strong defense system.

Mocking Pakistan’s outgoing government, Khan claimed, “The government wants to hit me because it petrifies the elections.”

Referring to the assassination attempt on him, Khan said, “I predicted that a religious fanatic would be prosecuted to kill me as our governor was killed. My life is still in danger.”

He expressed fear that the government would not hold elections in October, saying, “The government is afraid that the PTI will come to power.

On Friday, Khan claimed efforts were being made to “crush” his party.

In an interactive session with reporters, Mr Khan said: “Today (Friday), a delegation from the government of Punjab came to meet me and they gave me eight names, which they said they were wanted men.” Everyone at PTI was currently wanted, he added.

“Authorities informed me of conducting a search operation at the Zaman Park residence, but I refused to do so. They can come with the permission given by the Lahore High Court (LHC)” , he argued.

The LHC ordered to form a two-member government team including a female police officer and the PTI member to assist in the search operation, he said.

Khan demanded evidence regarding his party’s involvement in the May 9 violence, saying if anyone from the PTI was involved he would help [the police] Catch them.

But it is not, adding that it is done to crush the PTI, he said. How could they arrest 7,500 people, he wondered. “There are videos of Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Yasmin Rashid asking people to be peaceful,” he said.

Claiming that the arrests of PTI leaders and workers were a crackdown on the PTI, Khan added, “This is not happening for law enforcement in the country. All this happens to crush the party.

He claimed that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was isolated, Khan said: “A political party or a leader becomes isolated when he does not have the support of the people.”

Khan was of the view that the government would be charged under Article 6 with delaying elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Speaking about the Supreme Court (SC), Mr Khan said: “Despite all the differences within the Supreme Court, all the justices agree that elections should be held within 90 days .”

Believing that the government was “petrified” of the elections, the deposed Prime Minister declared: “The PDM is afraid to organize elections because it lost the by-elections despite the support of the stakeholders. [PDM] run away from the elections”.

“The government is looking for ways to plan to bring me and the PTI into conflict with the army,” Khan said.

