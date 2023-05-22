Reviews | Trump is back, to tear our families apart once again





My cousin in rural Illinois, where I grew up and where most of my family still lives, sent me a nice note on Facebook the other day. She saw that I had a novel coming out and told me she was proud of me and couldn’t wait to read it. I thanked her and told her that I’d like to have lunch the next time I’m in town. She said that would be fine.

Then she added: And no politics, I promise!

I promised too. We will do our best to honor this promise. But it gets harder. Again.

Families across America who were so divided by the Trump era only began to heal in the past two years and now faced the real possibility of a sequel.

I dread, and I sense she and many other Americans dread having to go through that gauntlet again so soon. Politics has divided families in ugly ways, and I feel the Biden era, for many, was a chance to try to heal. But the wounds may be about to reopen.

One of the implicit, but central, selling points of a Joe Biden presidency was that, if he did his job well, the average American wouldn’t have to pay much attention to him. Part of the normalcy Mr. Biden pledged to bring us back to was to make the executive a functional arm of government again, and no longer be the (very scary) joke that the country had gone global during the presidency of Donald Trump.

But back home, for many Americans, it was about something simpler than that: it was about returning to a world where we didn’t have to talk and fight about politics all the time. . It was about being in your own home, among your own family and being able to forget, if only for a little while, that there was politics or at least to assume that reasonable people took care of it.

The Trump years made that impossible, and the pervasiveness of politics, the sense that you had to shout about the state of the world at all times, fractured families across the country. What had once been awkward moments at Thanksgiving have become constant rifts pitting children against parents, siblings against siblings, generation against generation.

Some of those cracks have become ruptures, even chasms: I have a friend who argued with his in-laws about Mr. Trump so dramatically that they still haven’t met their granddaughter. 3 year old girl. The constant and inescapable political discourse from 2015 to 2021 has frayed every bond of American society, perhaps family above all else.

But there has been a quiet change in the past two years. These disagreements have not gone away: the world is as perilous and difficult as it has always been. But since Mr. Trump left office, you’ve been able to find moments of escape and respite, and even, yes, normalcy. There have been no constant presidential tweets; there were no travel bans from several predominantly Muslim countries; regardless of Mr. Biden’s verbal blunders, you felt confident enough that he never referred to another country with scatological vulgarity.

Things haven’t been perfect, and there are still people desperately trying to fight for everything, there’s still that parent who insists on making sure you’ve seen their Lets Go Brandon hat. But with the easing of a pandemic that has rocked the planet, you’ve been able to walk around the world for at least a few minutes at a time without fear of it exploding. Maybe you’ve even mended some fences with the people you love, no matter how much you disagree with them. (My friends’ daughter finally has a reunion with her grandparents scheduled for this summer.)

You could take those first steps because, for the first time in a long time, politics has not been at the center of American life. But CNN’s recent town hall with Mr. Trump brought to mind storm clouds on the horizon and those clouds look very familiar.

A majority of Americans do not want to see another confrontation between Mr. Biden and Mr. Trump. There are many reasons for this, but I wonder if one of the most important for many people is the fear that these tumultuous times we have just been through and the relentless torrent of political battles that have invaded our dinner table holidays are about to return. Trump versus Biden? This is what we have just experienced. Do we still have to go through this again?

What if Ron DeSantis wins the Republican nomination against Mr. Trump? Perhaps this will lead to entirely new fights. Although considering how deadly any nomination battle Mr. Trump loses would be if such a battle ends, I suspect it won’t leave the country in a healing mood either.

My cousin and I disagree on a lot of things, and there were times like when I saw her on Facebook cheering on patriot buses on their way to Washington on January 5, 2021 where I thought that our relationship was essentially over. It wasn’t long after she, someone who decapsulated corn in the vast Illinois fields next to me when we were both kids, called me an elitist deep stater. It was hard to fathom how much that had changed: I had gone from affably disagreeing with her about Mitt Romney to wondering if she had completely lost touch with reality.

But the fact remains: I love my cousin, and my cousin loves me. It’s impossible to imagine my life, who I would be, without her, and I’m sure she feels the same way. She has always known me in a way few people know. I loved reconnecting and even thought, if our relationship can survive 2020, it can survive anything. But can he survive this twice? I am not sure. I suspect many families across the country are wondering the same thing.

We can avoid talking about it, but it’s coming. He’s hiding, waiting to blow us up again. If you want to know why millions of Americans are so wary of a Trump-Biden sequel, this brewing storm is a big part of the answer.

Will Leitch is the most recent author of the novel The Time Has Come and is editor of New York magazine.

