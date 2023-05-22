What is the reason for Minister Mahfud MD reporting to President Joko Widodo after BTS G4 BAKTI corruption Ministry of Communication and Information? Respond …





JAKARTA, DIO-TV.COM, Monday, May 22, 2023 – Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud MD reports to Indonesian President Joko Widodo after BTS G4 BAKTI Kemenkominfo corruption case by Johnny Gerardus Plate. Minister Mahfud MD’s report was submitted on Monday, May 22, 2023 local time at the State Palace, DKI Jakarta Province, Indonesia. Mahfud MD has officially become the Acting Minister of Communication and Information of Indonesia, after Johnny Gerardus Plate was arrested by the Attorney General’s Office for corruption since Wednesday, May 17, 2023. Read also: Did you know that the Suzuki V Strom 250 SX was officially born? Affordable prices, off-road terrain specialists! Features? In Mahfud MD’s statement, BTS G4 BAKTI Kemenkominfo became a national strategic project which was compiled during the period 2006-2024, with a budget of IDR 28 trillion. BAKTI BAKTI Kemenkominfo BTS stages 1-5 actually had issues when Rp. The results of an inspection by the Attorney General’s office, namely the poles that were installed are still 895 units, so the losses incurred by Indonesia amounted to IDR 8.032 trillion out of the 10 trillion of IDRs spent. Then Mahfud MD explained that it was a loss to the state of Rs 8,032 billion as it did not adjust the performance of the requirement to design 4,800 tower poles. “So the project is stalled with cash. Available physical resources are not in line with cash, Rs 10 trillion has been disbursed in 2020,” Mahfud MD said. There are 3 reasons that cause the corruption of BTS G4 BAKTI Kemenkominfi, namely the cost of support study preparation activities, to mark price, and the redemption of BTS G4 was not completed. Based on Rp 10 trillion of funds for stalled projects and liquidation, Indonesia’s loss level is Rp 8,032 trillion, including 6 suspects in BTS G4 BAKTI Kemenkominfo corruption, namely: – First of allMinister of Communication and Information of Indonesia, namely Johnny Geradus Plate. – Secondprincipal director of BAKTI Kemenkominfo namely Anang Achmad Latif. – Thirdaccount manager of integrated account department PT Huawei Tech Investment yaitu Mukti Ali.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dio-tv.com/news/5048870938/apa-alasan-menteri-mahfud-md-lapor-ke-presiden-joko-widodo-usai-korupsi-bts-g4-bakti-kemenkominfo-jawaban The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos