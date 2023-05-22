The number of Britons who regret Brexit has skyrocketed





Vote Leave campaigners Michael Gove and Boris Johnson on June 24, 2016 after the Brexit vote was revealed. Vote Leave campaigners Michael Gove and Boris Johnson on June 24, 2016 after the Brexit vote was revealed. Regrets the British decision to vote for Brexit has reached new highs, according to new polling tracking says Bregret. A YouGov A survey shows that the number of Britons saying it was right to vote to leave the European Union in 2016 has fallen to its lowest level ever, at 31%. Almost double 56% say it was the wrong decision. The number of Leave voters who think it was wrong reached its highest level yet, at 22%, YouGov said. Only 9% of Britons now see Brexit as a success rather than a failure, according to the poll. Some 62% of people describe it more as a failure. Even among those who voted Leave, 37% say Brexit was mostly a failure. Last week the former Ukip and Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage stated that Brexit failed. He came against demands to renegotiate Britain's Brexit deal amid warnings that Britain's car industry faces an existential threat with no change, putting thousands of jobs at risk. Vauxhalls parent company Stellantis told MPs it would be unable to deliver on its commitment to manufacture electric vehicles in the UK without modifying the trade and cooperation agreement with the European Union. Most would join Farage in pointing the finger at the Tories, according to the poll, with 75% saying Brexit had the potential to be a success, but its implementation by this government and/or previous governments made it a failure . The former eurosceptic activist turned broadcaster has accused the Conservative government of mishandling Brexit since the UK left the bloc in 2020. Some 72% of Britons say the government is mishandling Brexit, including 63% of Leave voters.

