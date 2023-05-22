Pakistan releases Imran Khan associate even as authorities plan to prosecute thousands of his supporters





ISLAMABAD — A Pakistani court on Monday ordered the release of an associate of former prime minister Imran Khan, even as authorities continued efforts to prosecute thousands of his supporters accused of recent anti-government violence.

Shireen Mazari, who served as minister for rights under Khan during his tenure from 2018 to 2022, was arrested last Thursday in the capital, Islamabad, for inciting violence.

She has been highly critical of the Pakistani military and the government of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, which replaced Khan after he was ousted in a vote of no confidence in parliament in April 2022.

Mazari’s daughter, Imaan Mazari, had petitioned a high court, arguing that her mother’s arrest was unlawful. She said the Lahore High Court ordered her mother’s release on Monday, but she was still in a detention center in Rawalpindi.

It was still unclear when Shireen Mazari would actually be free. She was also arrested earlier this month and later released by a high court in Islamabad, and several court cases are pending against her.

The development is the latest in the political drama that engulfed Pakistan after Khan’s arrest sparked days of protests and violence not seen in years. Ten of Khan’s supporters were killed in clashes with police.

Supporters of the popular opposition leader attacked security forces and set fire to government and military property. Troops were deployed to contain the violence, which only diminished after Khan’s release.

Khan has since scaled back his anti-government campaign, decrying the violence and demanding an independent investigation into who was behind the unrest.

Sharif’s government, meanwhile, has arrested nearly 4,000 supporters of Khan and his Pakistani opposition Tehreek-e-Insaf party over the past two weeks. He also pledged to prosecute all those involved in attacks on military and public property.

On Monday, Pakistan’s National Assembly or lower house of parliament passed a resolution denouncing attacks on military installations and public property, and pledged to try all those linked to the recent violence before the military and counter-terrorism tribunal.

In his address to the assembly, Defense Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif said they had videos showing Khan’s sisters and relatives among the rioters at the residence of a senior regional military commander, which was set on fire .

Sharif in the southwestern city of Quetta said those involved in the attacks on public property and military installations were enemies of Pakistan and vowed to try them in military courts.

Leading rights group Amnesty International and the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan have expressed concern over government plans to use military courts to try civilians. On Monday, Khan’s party also asked the Supreme Court not to allow the government to continue military trials of protesters arrested in the recent clashes.

A former cricket star turned Islamist politician, Khan claimed his ousting was part of a plot by the United States and Sharif, aided by Pakistan’s military claims which all three have denied.

Khan says he faces nearly 150 lawsuits against him and fears further arrest on Tuesday, as he is due to appear before the National Accountability Authority in Islamabad to answer questions related to a corruption case.

