President Jokowi receives retired leaders of TNI-Polri





President Joko Widodo received retired leaders of TNI-Polri at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta on Monday, May 22, 2023. During the meeting, President Jokowi discussed a number of issues including welfare retired officers. We pass on to Mr. President in an effort to improve the welfare of retired officers. “We will be submitting several contributions related to take-home pay,” Agum Gumelar, as the General Chairman of the Association of Pensioners and Warakawuri TNI-Polri (PEPABRI) said in his statement after the meeting. Agum Gumelar also said that his party had prepared a proposal for the president and hoped to receive a policy on this. It is the policy of the Minister of Finance, of course, what we hope. “We made a proposal and we will pass it on to the president,” he said. During the meeting, President Jokowi also reported on developments in the global situation. Agum Gumelar said his party was optimistic to deal with this situation with the results Indonesia already had. We received guidelines from him regarding the development of the condition of the state, the nation faced global conditions, and all of them showed a situation that did not make us pessimistic. We are optimistic about the results we have achieved so far, he said. Agum Gumelar also expressed his appreciation for the policies put in place by the government that have supported national economic stability, one of which is the downstream industrial policy. I think that’s something we don’t want to admit, it really helps stabilize our economy, Agum said. Furthermore, Agum Gumelar also said that the retired officers will support the 2024 elections so that they can run well. Retired officers can play a role in ensuring the 2024 election goes well, without significant disruption, he said. Also accompanying the President during the meeting were the Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs, Mahfud Md. as well as the Minister of State Secretary Pratikno.

