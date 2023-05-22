Jokowi met with Zelensky at the G7 to discuss peaceful efforts for Russia and Ukraine – Kontras Aceh





Jakarta – Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has reiterated his government’s desire to bring Russia and Ukraine closer together, following the ongoing war. Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said the statement was made when Jokowi met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the GT summit in Hiroshima, Japan on Sunday 5/21. “The Indonesian president said that Indonesia continues to support peace efforts and is ready to become a bridge between Ukraine and Russia,” Retno told a virtual conference. During the meeting, Jokowi also heard first-hand about the latest developments in Ukraine. Jokowi, Retno continued, welcomed the expansion of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which is very important for the smooth running of the global wheat supply chain. The agreement was brokered by the United Nations (UN) and Turkey with the aim of averting a food crisis. Meanwhile, Zelensky appreciated Indonesia’s stance and appreciated Jokowi’s visit to Ukraine in June 2022. “President Zelensky said that President Jokowi was one of the leaders who first visited Kiev when the situation was very difficult,” Retno said, imitating Zelensky. He also appreciated Indonesia’s invitation to the G20 summit held in Bali last November. “I thank Joko Widodo for the invitation to participate in the G20 in November 2022, where the Ukrainian formula for peace was presented to the world and his willingness to help improve Ukraine, especially in the health sector” , Zelensky said in an Instagram upload. During his visit to Ukraine, Jokowi brought medical supplies to Ukrainian hospitals. The G7 summit was held May 20-21 in Hiroshima, Japan. All members of the heads of state of the group were present. They are US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Melani, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Besides them, a number of partners and other countries were also invited. Some of them are European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, including Jokowi and Zelensky. Source: CNNIndonesia

