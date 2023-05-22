UK Home Secretary denies wrongful speeding ticket





London (AFP) UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman on Monday denied any impropriety in the handling of a speeding ticket which again placed her at the center of a controversy over an alleged breach of the rules.

Rishi Sunak promised to restore the integrity of government when he became prime minister last year, following the tumultuous terms of Boris Johnson and Liz Truss. But Braverman – a Brexit hardliner criticized for outspoken rhetoric on immigration – is now facing calls for a potentially career-ending ethics inquiry. The Home Secretary for law enforcement has instructed his officials to introduce a personal driving awareness lesson, instead of taking penalty points on his license, according to newspaper reports on Sunday. This led the opposition to claim that she breached the ministerial code of conduct by asking non-political officials to help her settle a private matter. Braverman, who resigned under Truss for using his personal email to send an official document to a colleague, played down the row in comments to the media and parliament. “Last summer I accelerated. I regret that,” she told the House of Commons, referring to when she was attorney general before becoming home secretary under Truss in september. “I paid the fine and accepted the points, and at no time did I seek to escape the penalty,” Braverman insisted. But she refused three times to answer when pressed by opposition parties about what she had asked officials to do on her behalf. “Time and time again she tries to think she’s above the normal rules,” charged Labor MP Yvette Cooper, while accusing Sunak of being “weak”. The Prime Minister was asked about newspaper reports at the G7 leaders’ summit in Japan and said he did not know “all the details” of the case. Downing Street later said that “of course” he had complete confidence in Braverman. But the Mirror newspaper said on Monday that one of its reporters asked its special media adviser six weeks ago about the speeding offense and was told it was “a no-no. sense”. After Sunak returned from Japan in the early morning, Braverman was seen entering 10 Downing Street as the Prime Minister’s spokesman confirmed he had already consulted his ethics adviser about the matter. “The Prime Minister avails himself of all information,” the spokesperson said, adding, “The Prime Minister believes in proper processes.” Dave Penman, general secretary of the FDA union which represents senior civil servants, said: “Public servants are publicly funded… They are not there to defend the personal interests of a minister. Braverman repeatedly declined to say whether she had asked officials to act on her behalf. – / PRU/AFP “They don’t shop, they don’t take care of their kids and they don’t pay their speeding fines.” AFP 2023

