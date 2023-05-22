Erdogan is endorsed by Sinan Ogan





The candidate who came third in Turkey’s presidential election last week announced on Monday that he was backing President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Sunday’s run-off, giving Mr Erdogan an extra boost against his remaining opponent. Mr Erdogan, the dominant figure in Turkish politics for 20 years, appears to have an advantage in the second round, the winner of which will shape Turkey’s domestic and foreign policy for the next five years. Throughout the campaign, Erdogan has sought to bind himself in the minds of voters with the image of a strong Turkey, with expanding military power and geopolitical influence. Although most polls ahead of the initial vote on May 14 showed Mr Erdogan trailing his main challenger, opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the president overcame voter anger over high inflation and frustration with governments’ initial slow response to catastrophic earthquakes in February to win 49.5% of the vote. Mr. Kilicdaroglu, the joint candidate of a coalition of six opposition parties that came together to try to topple Mr. Erdogan, won 44.9%.

In his campaign, Mr Kilicdaroglu pledged to undo the legacy of Mr Erdogan, which he said had damaged the economy and pushed the country away from democracy and towards one-man rule. Third-place candidate Sinan Ogan is a far-right nationalist who defied expectations by winning 5.2% of the vote, preventing one of the main contenders from winning the simple majority that would have granted an instant victory. In an interview with The New York Times after first-round results were released last week, Mr Ogan said he was negotiating with figures on both sides of the political divide to decide who to endorse for the run-off.

He said he was seeking to get the elected candidate to embrace nationalist causes, including a planned plan to deport millions of refugees and a refusal to cooperate with pro-Kurdish and radical Islamist parties he sees as related to terrorism.

In exchange for his endorsement, Mr. Ogan said he wanted a senior position in the new administration, such as vice president. But it remains unclear whether his support will win many voters. Mr Ogan has no significant party apparatus to mobilize his supporters, and within eight days of the election his far-right electoral alliance has shattered. Political analysts said many voters who chose him in the first round likely did so to protest the two main contenders and therefore may not vote at all in the second round. Mr Erdogan met Mr Ogan on Friday, but neither man disclosed details of what was discussed. On the same day, Mr. Erdogan said in an interview with CNN that he did not want to negotiate with Mr. Ogan. I am not a person who likes to negotiate in this way, Erdogan said. It will be the people who will make the kings.

Announcing his support for Mr Erdogan at a press conference on Monday, Mr Ogan said nothing about any deal the men had reached, but called its impact on the election a win for causes. far right. We have elevated Turkish nationalists to a key role, he said, listing the main issues facing Turkey as refugees, earthquake preparedness, economy and the fight against terrorism. We recommend those who put our constituents down to watch our work more closely, he said, apparently referring to a shift in opposition rhetoric after far-right figures like him fared better than expected in the elections.

