Biden sees thaw with China coming, even as he rallies allies against Beijing

President Biden and his allies spent much of the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan announcing new arms packages for Ukraine, including a pathway to supply F-16 fighter jets. They spent hours discussing strategy with President Volodymyr Zelensky for the next phase of a hot war unleashed by Russia.

So it was easy to miss Mr Bidens’ prediction on Sunday of a coming thaw in relations with Beijing, as both sides move beyond what he called China’s stupid act of sending a giant surveillance balloon over the United States, the latest in a series of incidents that have fueled what appears to be a descent into confrontation.

It’s far too early to tell whether the president’s optimism is based on the muted signals he’s received in behind-the-scenes meetings with the Chinese government in recent weeks.

Mr. Bidens’ own aides see an ongoing struggle in China between factions that want to revive economic relations with the United States and a much more powerful group that aligns itself with President Xi Jinping’s emphasis on the national security rather than economic growth. As this weekend showed, China is extremely sensitive to any suggestion that the West is staging a challenge to Beijing’s growing influence and power.