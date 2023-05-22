Imran Khan asked to pay more than 1.4 million rupees in taxes for the Zaman Park residence





Former Prime Minister Imran Khan gestures as he speaks with Reuters during an interview, in Lahore, Pakistan March 17, 2023. ReutersPunjab’s Excise and Tax Department is sending a notice of tax to Imran Khan. Khan demanded to pay 1,440,000 rupees in taxes for his house in Zaman Park. The deadline for tax submission is 22nd May.

Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Monday received a luxury tax notice from the Punjab Excise and Tax Department for his residence in Lahore, which he is due to pay on May 22 (today today).

The former prime minister has to pay 1,440,000 rupees in taxes for his house in Zaman Park where he currently resides. Even though the last filing date for the tax was May 12, the notice was sent today.

The former PTI chiefs house in Zaman Park has been demolished, while a new house has been built in its place, which belongs to him and his sisters, the Department of Excise and Taxation said.

The department added that a house file was requested from Khan last month, which he submitted. After estimation, according to the provincial tax collection authority, a luxury tax challan worth Rs1,4,40,000 was sent to the ousted Prime Minister whose last submission date is today (22 may).

According to the department, the cricketer-turned-politician received the notice. The president of the PTI has already regularly filed his tax return. But if he does not this time, he will receive another notice according to the law.

Last month, the department issued a notice to the late politician’s mother, Shaukat Khanum, for the luxury home tax assessment.

The notice issued had ordered Khan to clear arrears of luxury tax amounting to Rs 3.6 million. According to sources, the Department of Excise and Taxation dispatched a two-member team comprising ETO Adeel Amjad and Inspector Amna Rashid to Zaman Park, Lahore to deliver the notice.

According to the notification available with The News, the notice was served on behalf of the Zaman Park residence of Imran Khan’s late mother. His late mother, a housewife, died around 38 years ago in 1985 from cancer. The property continues to be in his name.

To deliver the notice, a two-person excise and tax team traveled to Zaman Park. The president of the PTI owes Rs3.6 million in taxes, according to the department. It was also alleged that if the notice was not complied with, the Election Commission of Pakistan would be contacted.

However, speaking to The News, excise officer Adeel Amjid said that in the event of failure to comply with the advice, an ex parte assessment would be carried out. He further added that the department would not approach the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) if Khan did not cooperate as it was not the domain of the excise department to move the electorate.

He also dismissed the element of political victimization and added that the department had decided to conduct an assessment of all luxury homes with two or more Kanals.

