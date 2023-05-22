Politics
La Brève The French connection – EURACTIV.com
It is a clear success of French diplomacy that over the past four days Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been taken by an official French plane to two international summits, where he has endeavored to impact perceived international actors as neutral vis-à-vis Russia. aggression against his country.
Zelenskyy surprised everyone when he arrived in Saudi Arabia’s capital Jeddah last Friday, where he attended an Arab League summit before heading to the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan.
Among the few who knew was French President Emmanuel Macron, who is required to authorize the use of the plane that took Zelenskyy.
Using the official plane of such an important nation as France is, of course, a guarantee of security for Zelenskyy, but more importantly, it reveals that diplomats in Kiev and Paris are working hand in hand.
The difficult period in which Ukraine accused Macron of mediating behind its back and being too unwilling to humiliate Putin is now water under the bridge.
Did France open the doors to Zelenskyy at the Arab League summit? It’s hard to say. France has more influence than others (the United Kingdom for example) in this organization which keeps its distance from the West.
And Ukraine certainly has its contacts, with Saudi Arabia having helped broker prisoner swaps with Russia. The fact that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman maintained close ties with Moscow despite the war helped in this case.
It was a good decision by Zelenskyy to attend a forum of somewhat ambivalent countries on Russian aggression. It was also wise to include Mustafa Dzhemilev, the head of the Crimean Tatar community, in the delegation.
As he has done many times before, Zelenskyy adapted his speech from Jeddah to the audience, repeatedly returning to the plight of Ukraine’s Crimean Tatar population, which he described as the center of Muslim culture. in Ukraine.
It may also be a smart move by France to seek mediators to end the conflict between countries that still have good ties with Russia. Although the time to discuss peace has not come, such contacts are valuable.
From Jeddah, the French plane took Zelenskyy to Hiroshima, where the Japanese Prime Minister hosted a G7 summit.
Fumio Kishida made a point of inviting personalities from the so-called Global South to Hiroshima for talks. Guests included Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Brazilian President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva and Indonesian President Joko Widodo, all seen as pro-Russian and possible mediators with Moscow.
The Hiroshima summit gave Zelenskyy a chance to win India in particular. Its Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, whom Zelenskyy has met in person for the first time since the start of the Russian invasion, has made clear his support for dialogue and diplomacy to find a way forward.
Winning the support or understanding of leaders like Modi could be a key motivation that also pushes Zelenskyy to attend the G7, analystssaid.
According to reports, Zelenskyy discussed in Hiroshima the implementation of the peace formula with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, whom he thanked for the invitation to attend the G20 summit in Bali in November 2022, where the Ukrainian peace formula was presented to the world.
On the negative side, a planned meeting between Zelenskyy and Brazil’s Lula on the sidelines of the G7 summit did not materialize, reportedly because the Ukrainian president was late as a press interview took longer than expected.
All that diplomatic work will likely pay off at the top of the peace formula Zelenskyy proposed to be held in Julya “symbolic” moment when Ukraine will mark 500 days of resistance to Russia’s large-scale invasion.
We wouldn’t be surprised if Paris were to be the venue for the summit.
The roundup
The 27 EU countries have agreed a common position on overhauling the bloc’s rules on sustainable products, following tenuous negotiations on a sweeping ban on the destruction of unsold textiles and shoes.
Ireland’s data regulator fined Metaon a record €1.2 billion on Monday and ordered it to stop transferring personal data from the EU to the US in a landmark decision that said such data transfers were illegal..
The Swedish Presidency of the Council of the EU is making its third and probably last attempt to square the circle on the rules for gig economy workers with some slight changes.
Greece’s coast guard illegally pushed asylum seekers back, dumping them in an inflatable life raft at the edge of their territorial waters, The New York Times revealed on Friday, providing videos where a partially funded coast guard boat by EU, was used to end the task.
Attention.
- Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni delivers a virtual keynote address at the Italian Investment Conference 2023 on Tuesday.
- Budget Commissioner Johannes Hahn meets Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuc and Finance Minister Adrian Cciu in Bucharest.
- Enlargement Commissioner Olivr Vrhelyi participates in the conference Minority Rights in the EU Enlargement Process.
- Foreign Affairs Council (Defence).
