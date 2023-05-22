Court swears to ‘spare no one’ if Imran Riaz is injured





LAHORE:

The Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court (LHC) warned authorities on Monday that the court will “spare no one” if damage is done to missing person Imran Riaz Khan.

The remarks came as the judge expressed dismay at Punjab Inspector General Dr Usman Anwar’s admission in court of Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti that he had “no idea ” from where the presenter was.

The IG appeared before the LHC today after the expiry of the 48-hour deadline granted by the court to present Khan.

The journalist, who is a strong supporter of Pakistani President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, and his policies, was arrested by police on 11 May at Sialkot airport.

The government swung into action and launched a crackdown on PTI supporters after the arrest of the former prime minister at the High Court in Islamabad on May 9 sparked protests and protests. widespread riots.

The presenter was reportedly arrested for allegedly inciting violence during clashes between security forces and PTI supporters.

On May 12, the LHC ordered IG prisons to present the journalist in court the same day. The IG, however, told the court that prison authorities had already released Khan.

The LHC, frustrated by the lack of responses from the Sialkot District Police Officer (DPO) to locate Khan, had summoned the IGP to help locate him.

Read Imran 80% sure of his arrest tomorrow

During the May 20 proceedings, however, the IGP repeatedly seemed unsure how to respond to a barrage of questions from the CJ.

Asked repeatedly in the courtroom why the system failed to track down the presenter, IG Punjab dismissed the idea that the presenter had been kidnapped, suggesting instead that he was hiding somewhere.

IGP Dr Usman briefed the court on the action taken by the police and his plans for the future. He said they initiated the geolocation process, collected data from Jazz and Telenor, obtained CCTV footage, contacted NADRA for the identification process, and involved agencies such as FIA, IB, ISI and others. He had assured the court that he would do everything possible to locate the presenter, but had asked for additional time.

The IGP today asked for help from law enforcement after failing for a third time to produce the missing presenter.

He told the court that he contacted all of the Deputy Inspectors General (DIGs), but the efforts were unsuccessful.

At one point, the IGP suggested the court could ‘close the deal quickly’ if it summons the defense and interior secretaries, insisting that Khan was ‘not in custody’. seen”.

Khan’s lawyer, Azhar Siddique, however, argued against the officer’s position. He maintained that the police were “playing hide and seek”.

The lawyer argued that the DPO and IGP’s failure to produce Khan reflected dishonest intentions.

“Maybe the IGP means he [Khan] is not in Punjab and PGI requires access to Sindh and Baluchistan,” CJ Bhatti remarked.

“Keep one thing in mind, everyone, this court wants the presenter’s life protected,” CJ Bhatti remarked.

“No one will be spared if something happens to Imran Riaz,” said CJ Bhatti.

