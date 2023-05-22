Prime Minister Narendra Modi woos Pacific island nations with plans





From setting up dialysis units in all 14 Pacific island countries to providing a sea ambulance and a desalination unit to each of them, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced several projects on Monday as India was joining Japan, Australia and the United States in trying to counter China’s move to expand its strategic footprints in the region. Modi also announced that India would set up a super-specialty heart hospital in Fiji, one of the Pacific island countries. The Prime Minister met with the leaders of the 14 Pacific island nations in Port Moresby in Papua New Guinea. The United States also signed maritime defense and security agreements with Papua New Guinea on the same day. The US move was apparently a response to the recent security agreement between China and the Solomon Islands. Also Read:PM Modi and Brazilian President Lula discuss ways to further deepen bilateral strategic partnership Japan and Australia, India and the United States’ partners in the Quad, are also stepping up their engagements with Fiji, the Solomon Islands, Papua New Guinea and other countries in the region, apparently to prevent island nations from drifting into China’s orbit of influence. Those we considered trustworthy turned out not to be on our side in times of need, Modi told leaders of Pacific island nations, referring to the difficult times the world has gone through these years due to the Covid -19 pandemic. In these trying times, an old saying has come true: A friend in need is truly a friend, he said, noting that India stood by its Pacific island friends during the pandemic. Whether it is vaccines or essential drugs, wheat or sugar; India, in line with its capabilities, has assisted all partner countries. Apart from Fiji hospital and dialysis units in all Pacific island countries, Modi also promised that New Delhi would organize a Jaipur Foot Camp in Papua New Guinea, as it did last year in Fiji. . He said two Jaipur Foot Camps would be held every year in Pacific island countries to provide free prostheses to people with disabilities. Whether it is humanitarian aid or your development, you can count on India as a reliable partner, Modi said at the FIPIC III summit, announcing a project for the development of the small and medium-sized enterprises sector in each Pacific Island country, which will get machinery and technology. supplies from India. New Delhi is also said to conduct capacity building programs for the islanders. Also read: PM Modi on a mission to make India more respectable in the world: Shah New Delhi will upgrade the Center of Excellence for Information Technology it had set up in Papua New Guinea and transform it into a “Regional Center for Information Technology and Cybersecurity”. , the prime minister said in Port Moresby on Monday. Modi had a bilateral meeting with his host, James Marape, the Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, on the sidelines of the FIPIC III summit. He also had a bilateral meeting with Manasseh Damukana Sogavare, Prime Minister of the Solomon Islands, who recently scared the crap out of the United States, Japan and Australia by signing a security agreement with the Chinese government. The deal could pave the way for China to deploy its armed forces to the Solomon Islands. India respects your priorities. He feels proud to be your development partner, the Prime Minister said. Modi also reiterated India’s stance on the Indo-Pacific region amid China’s growing belligerence in the East China Sea and South China Sea as well as the Taiwan Strait. We support a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific. We respect the sovereignty and integrity of all countries, the Prime Minister said.

