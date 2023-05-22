Robert de Niro compares his latest character to Donald Trump





Robert De Niro couldn’t resist slamming Donald Trump at Cannes on Sunday, saying his character in the new film embodied the same kind of evil as the ex-president.

The 79-year-old actor stars alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in Martin Scorsese’s epic Killers of the Flower Moon, which received rave reviews at the Cannes Film Festival when it premiered on Saturday.

He plays a real-life 1920s rural American dignitary, William Hale, who established trust with the local Osage Indians and then orchestrated dozens of murders to steal their oil-rich land.

I do not understand much of him why he betrays them, confessed the American actor in front of journalists in Cannes.

But we have become much more aware after the murder of George Floyd with systemic racism and that’s what it is, he said, referring to the police killing that sparked the Black Lives Matter protests .

It’s the banality of evil, it’s the thing to be careful of. We all know who I’m going to talk about, I won’t say their name, De Niro continued.

But moments later, Mr. Trump’s longtime critic couldn’t help himself.

It’s like with Trump, I had to say it, he said, to the laughter of journalists. There are people who think he could do a good job. Imagine how crazy that is.

DiCaprio received particular praise for his performance as a weak-willed man torn between his love for his Indian wife Osage and the diabolical plot he finds himself embroiled in.

Calling the three-and-a-half-hour film a reckoning with our past, the star gushed in his praise of Scorsese, saying: He’s able to expose the humanity of even the most twisted characters you can imagine.

Marty’s persistence and ferocity in telling the truth, ugly as it is, is masterful.

Scorsese said the film, which is slated for general release in October, is not a thriller, it’s one that didn’t.

Adapting a best-selling non-fiction book, he chose to focus less on the criminal investigation that helped forge the FBI, preferring instead to focus on the central, toxic love story between DiCaprio’s character and his wife. woman, played by Lily Gladstone.

It was a model for this tragedy of love, trust and betrayal by Indigenous peoples, Scorsese said.

Asked about the risks he still took in his cinema at the age of 80, Scorsese made the crowd laugh by saying: What else am I going to do?

De Niro said the world has seen enough movies where the good guy goes south or Indian country and saves the day. It is much more important.

Left to right: Didier Allouch, Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone, Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro and Chief Standing Bear at the Killers of the Flower Moon press conference in Cannes on Sunday. Getty

Updated: May 22, 2023, 12:57 p.m.

