Imran Khan sacked General Munir as ISI chief for exposing his wife’s corruption: Pakistani PM Sharif





ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Monday outgoing army chief General Asim Munir was removed from his post as ISI chief in 2019 by his predecessor Imran Khan because the spy chief l had faced evidence of corruption involving his wife. head of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), having been replaced by Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed in 2019 when Khan was at the helm. told the then Prime Minister (Khan) that his wife Bushra Bibi was involved in corruption. He said this based on facts,” Prime Minister Sharif said while addressing the National Assembly on Monday. Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party in a recent tweet rejected the content of a recent report by ‘The Daily Telegraph’ newspaper in the UK, which claimed that Munir was removed from office by Khan due to personal differences.The report claimed that Khan removed Munir in June 2019, eight months after his appointment, because he wanted to investigate his wife and her entourage for corruption.” This is completely false. General Asim also didn’t show me evidence of my wife’s corruption and I didn’t make him resign because of it,” Khan tweeted. High Court in Islamabad, sparking unrest across the country.Police killed 10 in violent clashes, while Khan’s party says 40 of its workers lost their lives in shootings by staff The National Assembly, the lower house of Pakistan’s parliament, on Monday passed a resolution promising to try rioters, who were implicated in attacks on military and state installations, on May 9 under existing laws, including the Army Law and Anti-Terrorism Law.The resolution, which was proposed by Defense Minister Khawaja Asif, was passed by the House after a majority of lawmakers voted in favor. cricket-turned-politician, was ousted from power in April last year after losing a vote of no confidence in his leadership, which he says was part of a US-led plot that was aimed because of its independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China and Afghanistan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.timesofindia.com/world/pakistan/imran-khan-sacked-gen-munir-as-isi-chief-for-raising-his-wifes-corruption-pakistan-pm-sharif/articleshow/100426489.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos