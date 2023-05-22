Russia attacks Donald Trump’s enemies





Russia has retaliated against US sanctions by banning another 500 Americans from entering the country – and the list includes well-known antagonists of former President Donald Trump.

The US Treasury Department announced on Friday that it was imposing more than 300 new sanctions on Russia in an effort to further degrade “the Russian Federation’s ability to wage war against Ukraine”.

In response, the same day, the Russian Foreign Ministry published a list of 500 US citizens banned from entering the country. This is in addition to more than 1,300 people who were already banned as tensions between Russia and the West soared after Moscow invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Russia’s latest list includes individuals whom Trump has attacked or criticized or some who have publicly chastised him, but who appear to have little involvement in US policy toward Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Russian-Belarusian Supreme State Council summit at the Grand Kremlin Palace April 6, 2023 in Moscow, Russia. Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower to meet with New York Attorney General Letitia James for a civil inquest on August 10, 2022 in New York City. Russia has released a new list of US citizens banned from entering the country. Getty

Most notably, they include Letitia James, the New York State Attorney General, who has launched a civil lawsuit for commercial fraud against Trump and his company.

In February 2022, the former president exposed James and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, both black, saying two New York investigations into his businesses were “racist” attacks on him. “After five years of constant bombardment, this political and racist attack must stop. Look instead at the murderers, drug dealers and rapists,” Trump said in a statement.

Also on the list is Jack Smith, the Justice Department special counsel who launched an investigation into Trump’s alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election result as well as his handling of classified documents after the presidency.

Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who was subpoenaed by Smith as part of his election investigation, was also named to the Kremlin list.

After the election, Raffensperger pushed back against Trump’s pressure to “find” enough votes to reverse the results.

Trump attacked Raffensperger after the 2020 election for failing to investigate unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud in his state. “I love the Great State of Georgia, but the people who run it, from Governor, @BrianKempGA [Brian Kemp], to the Secretary of State, are a complete disaster and have no idea, or worse. Nobody can be that stupid,” he said on Twitter in December 2020.

Lt. Michael Byrd, the Capitol police officer who shot dead Trump supporter Ashli ​​Babbitt on January 6, 2021, has also been banned.

Although the Kremlin has always denied interference, Trump’s relations with Russia have come under scrutiny during his presidency, and US intelligence agencies have concluded that Moscow interfered in the 2016 and 2020 elections to help him. Trump has repeatedly denied allegations of collusion with Russia.

The individuals on the list have each had public confrontations or criticisms about or from Trump, but none have influence over US policies regarding Russia.

The Russian press release attempted to explain their inclusion on the list and suggested it was part of a larger message to Washington.

“The attached ‘List-500’ also includes members of government and law enforcement who are directly involved in the persecution of dissidents following the so-called Capitol storming,” the report said. press release according to a Google translation.

The statement continued: “It is high time Washington learned that not a single hostile attack on Russia will remain without a strong response.

“The principle of the inevitability of punishment will be applied consistently, whether it concerns more severe sanctions or discriminatory measures to hinder the professional activities of our fellow citizens.”

Other names on the new Kremlin list that were highlighted by MSNBC Morning Joe were former President Barack Obama, White House adviser Anita Dunn, MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough and Rachel Maddow and the former host Brian Williams.

The full list of people now banned, including the newly added 500, can be viewed here.

Newsweek has reached out to the White House, Trump officials and the Russian Foreign Ministry via email for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/russia-donald-trump-enemies-sanctions-response-ukraine-1801818 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos