Jokowi urged to appoint new communication and information minister among academics and technocrats, not political parties – Solopos.com





SOLOPOS.COM – Minister of Communication and Information (Kominfo) Johnny G Plate has also been registered as a legislative candidate (caleg) for the National Democratic Party (NasDem) in the 2024 elections. (Company) Solopos.com, JAKARTA President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is advised to choose the Minister of Communication and Informatics (Menkominfo) among technocrats and academics, and not among elite political parties (political parties), so that they can work professionally and be free of political interests in 2024. Trubus Rahadiansyah, a professor at the Faculty of Law of the University of Trisakti, admitted that currently, several names are circulating to become the Minister of Communication and Informatics to replace the suspect Johnny G. Plate. PromotionAditya’s story: Business declined during the pandemic, but grew thanks to Tokopedia partners Among others, Sandiaga S Uno, Wishnutama Kusubandio, Hary Tanoesoedibjo and General TNI (Purn.) Muhammad Andika Perkasa. Trubus advised Jokowi to choose a replacement for Johnny G Plate who was not from a political background and had no connection to the company he would oversee. The reason is that if Menkominfo has a conflict of interest with its business or its political parties, the regulations that will be issued by the Ministry of Communication and Informatics will be biased. “I have observed that so far many corruption suspects come from political parties, so technocrats and academics are most suitable to serve as Menkominfo,” Trubus said in Jakarta, Monday (5/22/2023 ), citing Bisnis.com. Trubus believes that corruption occurs because there are policies that come from elite interests in order to benefit themselves or their group. He noted that several ministers in President Jokowi’s cabinet who have been named as corruption suspects have gone on to corrupt the policies they have crafted. As a public official, according to Trubus, a minister can make regulations by creating loopholes that can benefit him or his group. So far, he continued, law enforcement officials in Indonesia are still struggling to take action against political corruption. If the president chooses a figure from a political party and has a conflict of interest with his business empire, it will be counterproductive. The new Menkominfo does not improve public services. It is precisely the community that has the potential to become the vehicle of certain interests. Also, this year is an election year. Apart from this, in the Job Creation Act, President Jokowi wants to realize digital dividends for the Indonesian nation, he said. This article was published on Bisnis.com with the title “Jokowi invited to appoint a new minister of communication and information of academics and technocrats”

