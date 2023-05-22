Why the Pro-Life Movement Can’t Leave Trump





In light of the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision, which last summer overturned Roe v. Wade, Republican politicians have debated how far to push abortion bans at the state and federal levels. Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump has blamed abortion advocates for the GOP’s midterm 2022 losses; Democrats believe campaigning on abortion access will continue to help them win elections. This has led to skirmishes among candidates for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, with Trump attacking the six-week abortion ban signed last month by Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida and Trump’s biggest rival. as too extreme. DeSantis, in turn, criticized Trump from the right. (The Trump campaign said the issue should be decided by individual states, a signal that Trump would not pursue a federal abortion ban if reelected.)

I recently spoke by phone with Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, a nonprofit that supports pro-life politicians, which she helped lead for three decades. In 2016, Dannenfelser was disgusted by Trump’s treatment of women, but continued to support him that year and into 2020. (She’s also spearheaded his Pro-Life Coalition campaigns.) Since so many of pro-life leaders justified their initial support for Trump by emphasizing his stance on abortion, I wanted to talk to him about how the movement viewed the 2024 election, in which a number of potential Republican candidates for the presidential election, including DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence, have indicated a more extreme attitude. anti-abortion stance than trumps. (Dannenfelser recently met with and praised Trump, despite his reluctance to commit to new restrictions on abortion.)

Our conversation, edited for length and clarity, is below.

What do you see as the goals of the post-Dobbs pro-life movement?

The most important way to put it would be that we should be as ambitious for life and mothers as possible without going overboard, so that we can enact laws to protect lives and serve women. We do this at the state level and also lobby at the federal level for a minimum standard.

There was a lot of rhetoric about how Roe’s end meant the issue of abortion regulation would be turned over to the states. Is there a division among pro-lifers on whether that should be the case, or whether this is a federal problem that Republicans should try to solve nationally?

No, there is no division between the leaders of the pro-life movement, which is not the Republican Party. The pro-life movement is separate and distinct, and there has been agreement over the decades among leaders of the pro-life movement that there should be national protections as well as state protections. My approach is to be as ambitious as possible at the national level while allowing States to be ambitious themselves. National consensus should not predict what a state does, but national consensus should at least achieve a minimum standard.

How do you think Dobbs’ politics played out? Do you think the decision hurt Republicans?

When history is written decades from now, everyone will see that there was a political tsunami towards the midterm elections, and the people who walked as they had always walked were going to be wiped out by the tsunami. That’s exactly what happened with most Republican candidates, and that’s why we call it the ostrich strategy. They claimed it was like any other day of the week, or any other election, and it wasn’t.

So, yes, I would agree that the abortion issue has hurt a lot of them, because they have gone into the ostrich strategy. They decided they couldn’t compare their own reasonable position of fifteen weeks or anything with the extreme position of their no-limit opponents, so they decided not to communicate that, and instead the other side painted a picture of them that wasn’t true, who said they were all for a ban. None of them were for a ban. Literally no one was for a ban. A ban means stopping all abortions. But they just let it stick and they got hurt, it’s a political foul, and it’s also morally wrong. So I agree with this assessment, but it was their fault.

You recently met President Trump. How was your conversation?

Just so you know, I’ve met him and all the other people who have advertised or seem to advertise. The conversations are basically the same. Naming a consistent limit and contrasting it with your opponents is key. Our position is that anyone running for federal office and saying it is state-only work cannot receive support from the pro-life movement. I had said this before the meeting, and this meeting I had with former President Trump was to discuss what a national standard might look like.

Trump recently wrote, on Truth Social:

It wasn’t my fault that Republicans failed to live up to expectations during MidTerms… It was the issue of abortion, mishandled by many Republicans, especially those who strongly insisted on the No Exceptions, even in the case of rape, incest or life of the mother, which lost a large number of voters. Furthermore, the people who for decades pushed so hard against abortion got their wish from the United States Supreme Court and simply disappeared, never to be seen again.

What did you think of these comments?

Oh, clearly I disagree. We were there in force, four times more than when he was elected in 2016, which means four times more voters contacted and homes visited, and our overall commitment is massively stronger than it was even when of his first race. There is no sense in being invisible. The difference is that the federal candidates employed the ostrich strategy of not speaking at all, so the volume was not as high. Basically, you had federal candidates saying, Let’s pretend it’s not. There were a few notable exceptions, but a lot of them that’s how they handled it.

You just said it was important that the people you support don’t say that this issue should be left to the states. This is the position of the Trump campaigns, which you recently called morally indefensible. Were you reassured during your meeting with him?

Yes, I was reassured during the meeting. I don’t know where he’s going to descend, specifically, but I was reassured that the spokesman of him may have gotten it wrong, or he was taken out of context, or whatever. other. I think the former president thinks there is a line to draw. I do not know what it is.

So you didn’t get that from the meeting?

No. The basic premise that I think we all agreed on was that when a baby is in pain, sucks their thumb, has features that look human, that’s a consensual position. And the contrast of that with the limitless position of the other sides is a clever place. Nothing beyond.

Have you met Governor DeSantis?

Yes.

And what did you think of this meeting? What did you think of her feelings on the issue of abortion?

I feel like he understands this is a state and federal issue, but we were talking to him when he was in the process of being the governor on this issue and leading there. So it wasn’t really a national conversation. I expressed that my view was to take a stand as a potential presidential candidate, and there was no disagreement. I think he thinks he would have a role in the Oval Office. But again, yes, there was no definite line drawn. It was a very similar conversation.

