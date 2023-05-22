In state visit, Eritrea and China signal deeper partnership

When Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki arrived in China for a four-day state visit, he was greeted with fanfare that included a red carpet, a military honor guard procession and a 21-gun salute.

Analysts say Eritrea and China need each other and are working to strengthen already existing ties.

During a speech at the Great Hall in Beijing, Chinese President Xi Jinping said China and Eritrea “share a deep bond of friendship (in) an uncertain and unstable world”.

“A strong relationship between China and Eritrea is not only in line with the common and long-term interests of the two countries, but also in maintaining regional peace,” Xi said.

The two presidents discussed a partnership on development related to infrastructure, telecommunications, agriculture, mining and fisheries, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry. China has pledged to send high-level medical teams and agricultural experts to Eritrea.

In April, when conflict erupted in neighboring Sudan, 35 Chinese nationals were evacuated from Sudan to Eritrea’s capital, Asmara. Xi thanked Eritrea for the effort during Isaias’ visit, saying it “shows the deep friendship between the two countries and [a willingness in] help each other in difficulties,” the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement.





Isaias’ ties to China date back to 1967, when he received military training there which he used during Eritrea’s 30-year struggle for independence.

As an independent nation, Eritrea is a reliable ally of China in the international arena.

“[Isaias] wished to cultivate a close relationship with China. This has included voting in favor of China in international forums, for example, in June 2020 Eritrea was one of 53 countries that backed Hong Kong’s national security law at the United Nations,” he said. said Alex Vines, Africa program manager at the London-based Chatham House think tank.

Eritrea also signed an agreement with China in 2021 to be part of its Belt and Road Initiative which envisions a global network of ports, railways and other infrastructure for transporting goods. Vines said China has reduced its investment in Africa since the COVID-19 pandemic, but continues to view the Horn of Africa as strategically important as a trade corridor and entry point to the continent.

Eritrea’s status as one of the most diplomatically isolated countries in the world has not deterred China from maintaining relations. “I think what the president [Isaias] Afwerki is looking for a deep partnership, a friendship with the country which he believes can get more investment because the Eritrean economy is struggling,” Vines said.

China inaugurated a copper, zinc and ore mine in Eritrea last year which it says will be a joint project. It has funded other projects, including a 500 kilometer (311 mile) road between the Eritrean ports of Massawa and Assab.

Awet Weldemichael, professor of history and global development studies at Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario, Canada, said much of the nature of the economic relationship between the two countries is unknown.

“China was once the biggest lender to the country, but as in all other cases, the terms of borrowings are unknown and we don’t know when or if Eritrea will come to a point of default like others like Zambia. “Awet said.

Others say that with this trip, China seeks to win support for the UN

“China is now looking for support in Africa,” said Dan Connell, an author who has written about the region since the Revolutionary War. “And given that Eritrea’s votes are basically for sale, I think Isaias went there to make a deal. His support for China, at the general assembly, in return for China’s support to Eritrea and the Chinese have already indicated they were giving it.”

Abraham Zere of VOA’s Tigrigna Horn of Africa service contributed to this report.