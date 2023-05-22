Will Pakistan ban Imran Khan’s PTI party? DW 05/22/2023





Any attempt to dissolve Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party would likely plunge Pakistan into deeper political crisis, not to mention the former prime minister’s popularity, analysts have warned.

Police have arrested more than 7,500 PTI members and supporters since Khan’s May 9 arrest sparked deadly riots and attacks on Pakistani military installations.

The PTI complained that hundreds of its workers and leaders, including former human rights minister Shirin Mazari, had been rearrested even after being released on bail by the courts.

Khan infuriated the army

Pakistani authorities have warned that those suspected of involvement in the violent protests will face trial in the country’s controversial military courts, a platform usually reserved for enemies of the state.

The decision to try civilians under army laws has been criticized by rights groups.

More than a dozen PTI parliamentarians, former ministers and office bearers have deserted Khan since the attacks on military installations. He claimed they were forced to part ways with him.

He has been highly critical of the country’s military since he was ousted from power last year.

And earlier this month he even accused the military of abducting him, a claim that infuriated the military, who criticized it as completely baseless.

Put the PTI under pressure

Anyone who challenges Pakistan’s military faces the wrath of the country’s most powerful institution, said Karachi-based analyst Tauseef Ahmed Khan. He told DW the former prime minister could be prosecuted and banned from running for office.

“Such pressure will affect the party, forcing the leadership to part ways with Khan. So in a way it will be dismantled,” he said.

Rights groups have urged all political actors to sit down together and resolve the crisis Image: Fayaz Aziz/REUTERS

Asma Shirazi, an Islamabad-based commentator, agreed Khan’s party may not be able to survive the pressure

Husain Haqqani, a former Pakistani ambassador to the United States and a researcher at the Hudson Institute in Washington, echoed Shirazi’s sentiments: “Khan’s party will eventually emerge as a much smaller party than there was. is currently appearing,” he said.

Would a ban affect Khan’s popularity?

But for now, the former prime minister remains Pakistan’s most popular leader. Noor Fatima, an Islamabad-based scholar, believes a ban on his party would hurt his rivals more than Khan himself.

She told DW it would not be a “wise move”, adding that political plurality strengthens democracy. “If the government ends this plurality by banning the PTI, it will undermine the democratic credentials of the ruling parties, affecting their vote banks, not Khan’s,” she said.

Exclusive: Imran Khan speaks to DW from his beleaguered home

To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Sadia, an activist from Okara in the Punjab province, said that if the PTI was banned, it could set a precedent: “We don’t like the politics of the PTI, but we would strongly oppose the banning of any political party. Such a disastrous ban for the democratic future of the country,” she said.

Tauseef Ahmed Khan claimed that a ban would further consolidate the army’s position. “It will give the impression that democratic parties are not capable of handling political crises,” he suggested, saying that “politicians should avoid banning the PTI” and resolve issues “through dialogue.” .

The story repeats itself ?

If Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is banned, it will not be the first party to be banned after drawing the ire of the Pakistani military.

In the 1960s, the religious Jamaat-e-Islami party was banned and in the 1970s, the national leftist Awami party was also declared illegal.

A number of sectarian and religious organizations have been banned by General Pervez Musharraf, who ruled the country for nearly nine years after seizing power in a military coup in 1999.

The Karachi-based Muttahida Qaumi movement has also faced unofficial banning in the past, as has the Pakistan People’s Party during General Zia-ul Haq’s military dictatorship from 1977 to 1988.

Imran Khan: Pakistan’s most polarizing politician

To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Edited by: Keith Walker

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dw.com/en/will-pakistan-ban-imran-khans-pti-party/a-65697170 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos