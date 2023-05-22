Trump warned DeSantis not to show up. Now he plans to keep hammering away.





WASHINGTON Don’t say former President Donald Trump didn’t warn him.

Trump tried to persuade Florida Governor Ron DeSantis not to seek the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Trump said he would hammer DeSantis on a personal level. He said a brutal fight would split the party, anger the conservative base and make DeSantis “never … able to successfully run for office again.”

As DeSantis stood on the sidelines, absorbing Trump’s attacks, the former president racked up endorsements from lawmakers, including more than half of House members from their shared home state of Florida.

Trump pointed to DeSantis’ missteps and reported poll numbers.

None of this worked.

DeSantis plans to formalize his candidacy this week, when federal campaign finance rules require him to file paperwork for a presidential race. Trump advisers say they’re not surprised they expected DeSantis to mount a campaign despite the former president’s public efforts to dissuade him.

And while they’re keeping details of their plans to welcome DeSantis into the race close to the vest, they say the focus of their strategy won’t change much at a time when support for Trump’s chief rival has plummeted.

“We’re not going to telegraph everything we’re going to do, we usually don’t, but suffice to say it’s going to be more or less the same,” said Chris LaCivita, one of the co-directors of Trump campaign. “I don’t know anything that has changed in our approach and how we will continue the narrative.”

DeSantis’ allies say he’s in a strong position on the eve of his entry into the race.

“The Republican primary is already a two-way race, and Governor DeSantis isn’t even a candidate,” said Erin Perrine, spokeswoman for pro-DeSantis SuperPAC Never Back Down. “As we’ve seen on his recent visits to Iowa and New Hampshire, there’s growing momentum behind the governor because he’s the only Republican who doesn’t just talk, he keeps fighting. fierce as confronting awakened societies.”

Trump led DeSantis 56.3% to 19.4% in the Real Clear Politics average of recent national multicandidate polls on Monday. This represents a significant change from the early months of the year, when most polls showed Trump below the 50% threshold and DeSantis often checked between a quarter and a third of GOP primary voters. In a CNN survey in early March, DeSantis edged Trump 39% to 37%.

DeSantis’ ghost campaign, which included a book tour and visits to early primary states over the past three months, has done nothing to stop or reverse his slide. And though DeSantis’ allies have defined the race as a two-man contest, neither his fundraising prowess nor his performance on the stump are deterring other hopefuls.

Sen. Tim Scott, R.S.C., kicked off his campaign on Monday, and Trump cheered him on by shooting DeSantis.

Tim is a big step up from Ron DeSanctimonious, who is totally ineligible, Trump said, using his Florida governor moniker.

Steve Bannon, host of “The War Room” podcast and CEO of Trump’s 2016 campaign, said polls suggest Trump shouldn’t even bother with DeSantis.

“The numbers are simple and the numbers are brutal: the more Americans see Governor DeSantis, the less they think he’s presidential material,” Bannon said. “President Trump should focus exclusively on Biden and his inevitable replacement.”

The biggest shift in the polls was precipitated by an outside force. When Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg indicted Trump on charges related to alleged silent money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels in March, many Republicans rallied to Trump’s defense.

DeSantis was slow to respond, ultimately taking a jab at Trump that some GOP members didn’t sit well with. But he also alienated some would-be supporters by questioning US aid to Ukraine and signing Florida’s new six-week abortion ban, which could turn voters against him in an election. general.

Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, who ran unsuccessfully against Trump in 2016, said the recent tough time for DeSantis is proof that the political arena is dynamic.

“What’s true today isn’t necessarily true tomorrow, a point DeSantis was going up, and then look how everything changed,” he said. “You do not know.”

Perrine, the Never Back Down spokeswoman, said Republicans would ultimately choose DeSantis.

“The choice couldn’t be clearer for primary voters as Donald Trump can talk a big game, DeSantis actually fights and wins,” she said. “Not only do voters know that DeSantis will beat Joe Biden, they know that while Trump backs down from battles, DeSantis will always fight for our values, our country, our children, our families and our future.”

But despite Trump’s efforts to keep DeSantis out of the race, his advisers say they knew that day would come and had long since laid the groundwork.

“We always treated him like he was a candidate,” LaCivita said.

