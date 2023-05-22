BBC1 Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, Sky News’ Ridge Sunday

Having quit his job on Saturday after a public row with co-presenter Holly Willoughby, the now former ITV This Morning host would have expected the Sunday papers to write about his misfortune. Red tops duly obliged with the Daily Star Sunday leading: Holly 1, Wally 0.

Elsewhere on Saturday, another story was breaking out. Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, has reportedly asked officials to run a private driver awareness course after she was caught speeding last summer. That way, it was claimed, she could avoid getting points on her license and be spared the embarrassment of taking a public course.

Was it a violation of the departmental code? Suella tried to cover up a speeding offence, the Mail on Sunday said, while the Sunday Times, which published the story, opted for Braverman and asked officials to help him avoid a fine for speeding.

Too bad Thérèse Coffey, the minister was to appear in the Sunday broadcasts. How was she going to explain that? Yet, rather than worrying about what she was going to say, it turns out that ignorance was bliss for Mrs. Coffey.

The first stop on his I Know Nothing tour was Sky News Ridge on Sunday. Presenter Sophy Ridge observed the proprieties of the interview as she asked about the G7 summit that Rishi Sunak had attended. Then it was straight to Braverman.

For more Scottish, UK and world news subscribe now

Ms Coffey said she knew nothing more than what was in the papers and only read those 20 minutes before coming to the show.

Ridge, who is quickly becoming the Sunday show’s boldest and highest-grossing host, tried and tried again but to no avail.

Do you have the number for the Ministry of the Interior? she finally asked Mrs. Coffey.

Uh, yes, somewhere, said the minister.

Why not send him a message then? Ridge challenged.

Ms Coffey said she didn’t make it a point to go and contact people so early in the morning to get a chapter and a verse on something.

Ridge had to admit defeat. I don’t know what to say, she stammered.

Mrs. Coffey has previous experience in the art of not saying anything about something. Last summer, she was a minister on the Sunday show when a row broke out over the appointment of Chris Pincher as deputy chief whip.

Mr Pincher had been suspended after complaints of sexual assault by two men. Boris Johnson, then Prime Minister, was under pressure to say whether he was aware of previous complaints against Mr Pincher.

Ms Coffey, despite her impending change to the Sunday shows, said she had not spoken to the Prime Minister about what he knew and when.

READ MORE: Kevin McKenna meets Alastair Campbell

On this occasion, she had looked clearly uncomfortable. Fast forward a year and she was much more relaxed.

I read the same level of detail you have in the newspapers, she told BBC1 with Laura Kuenssberg on Sunday.

Ms Coffeys boss Rishi Sunak was also reluctant to address the issue. Speaking in Hiroshima at the G7 press conference, the prime minister refused three times to say he had confidence in his interior minister.

Appearing upset at being asked if he would ask his ethics adviser, Sir Laurie Magnus, to investigate the allegations, Mr Sunak asked reporters: Do you have any questions about the summit?

Others were only too happy to comment. Shadow Health Minister Liz Kendall, speaking on Ridge on Sunday, said: Rishi Sunak should launch an investigation. He should ask the independent adviser if she violated the standards of the departmental code here. I think a lot of people watching this program will think, you know, why is it always one rule for them and another rule for everyone else?

Former Conservative Party chairman Sir Jake Berry, appearing with Laura Kuenssberg on Sunday, said the Home Secretary had questions to answer.

Later, the focus shifted to raw sewage, the amount it discharges into our waterways, and its effects. An important topic, everyone agreed, but it was amazing how quickly it turned adult broadcasters into school kids.

READ MORE: A good death is an extension of a good life

First difficulty: what to call the brown stuff? Kuenssberg and Martin Geissler, presenter of BBC1 Scotlands The Sunday Show, opted for the poo. Then there were the unfortunate turns of phrase. Kuenssberg said when it came to sewage, the programs inbox was absolutely jam-packed.

Geissler wondered what was in the large water dumps from sewer overflows. Were swimmers and surfers literally on the move?

Both presenters had the good grace to apologize if anyone was having breakfast. What, a Sunday morning? What madness would that be?