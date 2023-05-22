Xi praises leaders of Montenegro, Micronesia





Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday congratulated Jakov Milatovic on his assumption of the presidency of Montenegro. In his message, Xi said China and Montenegro have always respected and trusted each other and treated each other as equals, and the two peoples appreciate and respect each other. The Chinese president said he holds the development of China-Montenegro relations in high esteem and stands ready to work with President Milatovic to push forward the deep friendship between the two countries, strengthen communication on the experience of governance and jointly chart the course for future growth of the bilateral relationship. relationships to provide benefits to both peoples. Milatovic, a 36-year-old economics expert, won the second round of the presidential election in Montenegro last month, in which he received almost 60% of the vote, while former president Milo Djukanovic obtained 40 %. The newly elected president was sworn in on Saturday at the country’s parliament in Podgorica. Milatovic said he will be the president of all citizens, emphasizing economic development and ties with neighboring countries, as well as the country’s path to full membership of the European Union. “The elimination of internal divisions, the construction of strong and independent institutions, the affirmation of human rights, the impartial distribution of justice, a society of equal opportunity, as well as the establishment of a sustainable economic model will require the full commitment of both decision makers and those who execute those decisions,” he said in a speech broadcast live on national television RTCG. Additionally, Milatovic had said in an interview with The Associated Press that he would push for stronger ties with Serbia and other Balkan neighbors. On Thursday, Xi sent a message to Wesley W. Simina congratulating him on his inauguration as president of the Federated States of Micronesia, stressing Beijing’s commitment to further developing ties with Micronesia. Xi said that over the past 34 years since the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties, the two countries have made great progress in their relations based on mutual respect and treating each other as equals, bringing tangible benefits to the people of both sides. In his message sent on Thursday, Xi expressed great gratitude to President Simina for the latter’s enduring commitment to promoting China-Micronesia friendship. Xi said he attaches great importance to the development of China-Micronesia relations and is willing to work hand in hand with President Simina to support each other on issues related to each other’s core interests, deepen exchanges and cooperation in various fields and promote continuous development. China-Micronesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for the benefit of both peoples. Zhang Yubi in Beijing contributed to this story. Xinhua – Agencies

