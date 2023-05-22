Politics
Thousands of people from the Indian diaspora are expected to flock to see Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Australia
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has landed in Sydney as he begins an official visit where he will be greeted by Australian supporters, business leaders and politicians.
Key points:
- A Qantas-chartered flight carrying fans to Sydney has been renamed ‘Modi Airways’
- Hindu temples were vandalized and provocative posters called for Mr Modi’s arrest
- Prime ministers expected to discuss trade and security during Modi’s visit
On Tuesday, the Indian leader will address a gathering expected to draw up to 20,000 people who hope to catch a glimpse of the prime minister and listen to Mr Modi, a powerful orator, extol the merits of the Australia-India relationship.
Hosted by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, the Olympic Park arena event, due to open around noon, will attract Modi supporters from across the country.
A Qantas chartered flight renamed “Modi Airways” will bring fans from Melbourne and “Modi Express” buses are chartered from Queensland.
Amith Karanth, an IT consultant from Melbourne, said he took two days off annual leave to fly on “Modi Airways” and watch Mr Modi speak.
“He’s a once-in-a-lifetime leader,” Mr. Karanth said.
“I know it’s going to be an hour or two speech and it’s always inspiring for us,” he added.
Mr Karanth said he believed the flight would depart and arrive with music and dance performances at both airports and guests would be served a traditional breakfast from Mr Modi’s hometown.
“The excitement is so great,” he told the ABC.
The arena event will be hosted by the Indo-Australian Diaspora Foundation, and in the weeks leading up to it, the foundation encouraged attendees on Twitter to create videos about their “favorite Modi government policy”. to win “special seats”.
It says the winning video team will have the chance to “see your favorite leader” up close.
Modi a figure that divides
Mr Modi also received a loud and enthusiastic welcome upon his arrival at Sydney airport and his hotel, where fans thronged for selfies and handshakes.
But while the prime minister remains hugely popular with large swaths of India’s diaspora, the hype won’t please everyone in the community.
Mr Modi remains a polarizing figure both at home and abroad, and his visit will inevitably expose deep-seated divisions in parts of the Indo-Australian community.
Indian Muslim community groups have previously said they do not welcome Mr Modi’s visit and are pressuring Mr Albanese to pressure Mr Modi over human rights abuses against minority groups in India under his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
A Sikh group advocating the creation of “Khalistan”, which it envisions as a breakaway independent state in northern India, even displayed defiant posters calling for Mr Modi’s arrest during his stay in Australia.
The posters have since been removed.
Graffiti reading “Declare Modi Terrorist” had also been spray-painted on temples in western Sydney.
The Indo-Australian Diaspora Foundation has condemned the vandalism of Hindu temples ahead of Mr Modi’s visit.
Foundation spokesman Pranav Aggarwal said the prime minister was a very popular leader.
“I condemn acts of vandalism in all places of worship. It’s not Australian values, and it’s not the Australia we want to build as a multicultural place,” he said.
“In a democracy you can have differences of opinion, but I think the key is to understand that Modi has always won elections with a bang.”
Human rights concerns
Meanwhile, the Australian Center for International Justice is using the Prime Minister’s visit to make a submission to Foreign Secretary Penny Wong, calling on Australia to sanction three Indians, including a close Modi ally and the minister in leader of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, to be sanctioned for human rights violations in the state.
Human rights groups are also making their voices heard. On Monday, Human Rights Watch Asia director Elaine Pearson said Australian officials and Mr. Albanese should use Mr. Modi’s official visit to increase pressure on rampant illiberalism in India.
“Dozens of rights activists are currently in jail across India while others are carrying out politically motivated investigations. Modi’s BJP-led government has tightened its grip on civil society, using draconian laws to arrest and intimidate activists, journalists, opposition leaders, academics, peaceful protesters and critics of government policies,” she wrote.
“It shrinks the space for freedom of expression, with independent journalists being forced to self-censor.”
It’s not just Australia that wonders how to deal with tense and sensitive issues. Earlier this year, Mr Modi used Mr Albanese’s visit to India to publicly express his concerns about the way Hindu temples have been vandalized in Australia.
Yet while human rights abuses and other contentious issues are likely to be mentioned when Mr. Albanese and Mr. Modi sit down for formal talks on Wednesday, they will not top the list. agenda.
Australia and India have rapidly deepened their security and political ties over the past decade, while the rapidly growing Indian diaspora in Australia, which today numbers some 780,000 people, has given the relationship even greater of weight and weight.
Both countries share deep concerns about China’s regional ambitions and its increasingly aggressive stance.
And New Delhi and Canberra now appear determined to expand and expand economic ties, which remain relatively anemic, despite a surge in trade in recent years.
Last year, the two nations signed a landmark interim trade agreement and are expected to continue formal negotiations on a comprehensive pact soon.
In his statement welcoming Mr Modi to Australia, Mr Albanese repeatedly stressed the importance of developing trade relations, and the Indian PM is likely to make a familiar speech for investment when he meets a host of senior leaders. business this week in Sydney.
There might be lingering doubts in parts of Canberra about India’s trajectory under Mr Modi, but the Prime Minister is still the leader of an emerging great power who remains popular at home and who can also draw in large support reservoirs overseas.
It’s no surprise, then, that Mr Albanese is sitting right next to Mr Modi in Sydney later in the evening, waiting for the cheers to break out.
