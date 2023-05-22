Report: Donald Trump, in a second term, wants to control all facets of life in America





Last July, months before Donald Trump even announced he was running for president again, a chilling and terrifying report laid out his likely plans for an authoritarian second term. They included giving himself the power to fire thousands of federal workers who actually know what they’re doing and replace them with people who care exclusively about pleasing him; potentially naming one of the people who helped him try to steal a second term as attorney general; and probably giving a high national security job to a guy who wrote a children’s book about the Russia investigation that features a character called King Donald who is persecuted by Hillary Queenton and her devious knight. According to the report, he has also already tasked Stephen Miller, aka Lucifer, with finding lawyers who, unlike those last time, would not tell Trump that his demands were illegal and could not be carried out.

Fast forward 10 months, and have things gotten any less worrying? In fact, they didn’t because (1) recent polls show Trump winning both the GOP nomination and winning the White House, and (2) his plans for a tyrannical second term have failed. only details.

As Axios reported on Sunday, the ex-presidents’ vision for a runoff in the White House would give him, as president, more control over virtually every facet of life in America and represent a power grab without precedent by the far-right-led executive branch. conservatism and Trump’s grievances. In addition to giving itself the power to fire dozens of career employees simply for being allegedly disloyal or questioning[ing] his conduct, Trump plans to:

Burn officials who accredit universities he says are part of radical left reward states and school districts that are abolishing teacher tenure for K12 grades and abandoning diversity, equity and inclusion programs (like his friend Ron DeSantis) run a pair of criminal investigations into his handling of classified documents and his attempt to overturn the 2020 election) and replace Marxist prosecutors with pro-Trump conservatives Investigate hospitals to see if they deliberately covered up the horrific long-term side effects of gender transitions and kicked out hospitals and Medicaid and Medicare health care providers for even offering gender-affirming care to minorsDeploy the military to tackle street crimeGetting rid of an Obama-era rule requiring local governments to do something about poverty and residential segregation in order to receive federal housing subsidies

And those are just the plans that we know of. Oh yes, and as he indicated during the CNN town hall, he will no longer accept the results of the presidential election unless he wins.

