Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Australia





india Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to receive a warm and colorful welcome today after arriving in Australia for an official visit as the two countries seek to forge closer ties. He will hold talks on defence, trade, renewable energy and business with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese over the next two days. Modi and Albanese will also attend a community event at Sydney Olympic Park this evening, which more than 20,000 members of the Australian Indian community are expected to attend. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Sydney International Airport on May 22, 2023 to begin his three-day official visit to Australia. (Getty) Modi’s visit comes after the Quad meeting scheduled in Sydney this week of leaders from the United States, Australia, Japan and India was canceled after President Joe Biden stepped down to focus on issues. US national debt issues. Instead, Quad leaders met on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Japan this weekend. India’s economy is also set to become one of the largest in the world. Global security expert Greg Barton said Today Modi’s visit to Australia this morning showed that India is willing to engage with the world. “In the past, he often fell back on neutrality, for example buying weapons from Russia, not taking sides and things like Ukraine. “Now that is changing… Modi recognizes that India needs to step up and be a global partner, especially in the Indo-Pacific region.” Albanese said ahead of Modi’s visit that relations between Australia and India had never been closer. From left, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held a Quad meeting on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Japan. (Jonathan Ernst/Pool Photo via AP) (AP) “Australia and India share a commitment to a stable, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. Together, we have an important role to play in supporting this vision. “As friends and partners, the relationship between our countries has never been closer.” Modi last visited Australia in 2014. Separately, Foreign Secretary Penny Wong indicated that Albanese would not visit China unless continued progress was made on the trade and consular front. The last prime minister to visit Beijing was Malcolm Turnbull in 2016. Top 10 most populous nations as India set to knock out No.1 register here to receive our daily newsletters and news alerts, sent directly to your inbox.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.9news.com.au/national/indian-prime-minister-narendra-modi-arrives-in-sydney/9378cbe7-7e1e-418c-adc5-901cc4efa50b The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos