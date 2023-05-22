For China, economic problems are security problems

On April 20, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen made some notable remarks at Johns Hopkins University. Discussing sanctions against Chinese companies, Yellen noted that our goal is not to use these tools to gain competitive economic advantage. She tried to point out that a US-China decoupling was not on the horizon. A week later, on April 27, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke to the Brookings Institution, where he echoed Yellen in saying that the Biden administration seeks to manage competition responsibly and seeks to work with China where we can. But Sullivan also criticized China’s overuse of industrial policy and said U.S. policymakers would respond accordingly.

Yellen and Sullivan are both wrong about China’s views on economic and security policy.

For China, economic issues are security issues. Chinese President Xi Jinping declared in 2014 that economic security is the foundation of its overall concept of security. For Xi, military power protects economic development, and economic growth is essential for national security. Since 2014, Xi has only hardened his position, pointing out to the Two sessions in March 2023 that security is the foundation of development.

In this, Xi borrows from Deng Xiaoping, the architect of the era of reform and opening up. From the late 1970s, Deng pursued economic modernization, which used market incentives to support the four modernizations of agriculture, defense, industry, and science and technology. The Chinese economy reacted by average double-digit growth between 1980 and 2010.

At the start of the Xi presidency, concepts such as strategic emerging industries And Made in China 2025 have been announced. They signaled an inward shift in economic policy, regarding Washington. Chief among these concerns was intellectual property theft and the possibility of advanced technology falling into the hands of the Chinese military.

US policy has responded by seeking to blunt the deployment of China’s new economic system. The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) has begun to block more Chinese acquisitions of foreign technology companies. For example, the CFIUS blocked the purchase of Magnachip, a South Korean semiconductor company, by Wise Road Capital, a Chinese company. Capital controls combined with the reformulation of U.S. export controls under the Export Controls Reform Act of 2018 signaled an increased focus on U.S. economic security.

The White House also continued the trade war started by President Donald Trump. It maintained those tariffs and passed the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, a $50 billion investment in U.S. semiconductor manufacturing that aims to revitalize a perceived shrinking lead in the sector.

The Biden administration wants to reduce economic tensions with China and address the underlying issues. But as reported by Politico, Biden officials may have competing ideas. To make matters worse, the Chinese are not coming back US phone calls, although Katherine Tai, the US Sales Representative, is would have met with China’s Minister of Commerce later this month. Hopefully this meeting will be the prelude to higher level follow-up meetings.

But making macro-level improvements in US-China relations starts with reframing the problem. It must be recognized that the economy and security are closely linked. For the great powers, the economy is a fundamental element of national power, enabling the strengthening of military capabilities. But it also addresses more fundamental security concerns.

China is facing major demographic shifts and a slowing (but still stable) economic growth rate. As Beijing grapples with these challenges, technological development is seen as the sustainable driver of long-term economic prosperity. This makes science and technology imperative on China’s advanced development path, which means that any policy that attempts to block or halt China’s technological growth is going to make diplomacy particularly difficult.

Beijing does not view US economic countermeasures as narrow and limited; he perceives his national interests as flouted. In a world of lawlessness and self-help, Beijing has no reason to believe that the coercive US economic policy will end. This leads them to engage in a action and retaliation cycle, responding with their own coercive measures.

So what can do the United States?

First, US policy toward China needs more coordination between the security and economic portfolios. High-level planning and visits should include officials from both areas.

To represent the economic portfolio, we recommend Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, who sees technology and the economy as deeply intertwined. Raimondo also sees the connection between international trade and America’s domestic economy, indicating that we must continue to do business with China, and that trade with China supports American jobs. Moreover, it appears from the battery of laws passed last year that the Commerce Department will direct the United States in organizing and executing its own science and technology policies and in executing American responses to policies. Chinese. As such, the Department Secretary is the natural leader of a new approach.

Second, more bilateral meetings need to be set up. Trust can be built with lower level bureaucrats who can elevate communications to higher levels. In terms of location, a third country would allow both Washington and Beijing to retain some of their pride. Previous meetings in Bali and Geneva indicate the value of a meeting point with a third country, as does the meeting in Vienna meeting between Sullivan and Wang Yi, director of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission.

Finally, the United States should take more meaningful action, rather than just verbalizing assurances to China. The ambiguity of state-corporate relations in China and whether the end user of the technology is military or commercial is Washington’s real concern. But too often, national security is a generic term. A better route would be to explicitly state the conditions that make something a real threat to national security.

At the level of the Departments of Commerce List of entities, clear rules must be established for their removal. Clarify that transparency from Chinese companies and state bodies would go a long way to developing safeguards in a spiraling economic relationship.

Sullivan’s speech rightly emphasized making the economically competitive field a place of small yards, high fences. But this is more of a philosophy than a specific policy. A better policy would consider the economy and security together, paving the way for real progress in US-China relations.

J. Tedford Tyler is a foreign policy associate at the Charles Koch Foundation.

Kedar Pandya is a research assistant in the Economic Statecraft program at Texas A&M University.

The opinions expressed here by the authors are their own.

Image: Shutterstock.