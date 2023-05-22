The reason Prabowo joined Jokowi’s cabinet: I don’t want this nation to be divided! : National Okezone





JAKARTA – General President (Ketum) of the Gerindra Party, Prabowo Subianto revealed his reason for wanting to join the cabinet of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) after losing the 2019 presidential election (Pilpres), especially for the sake of unity and to avoid division. This was stated by Prabowo while attending a national istigasah invitation and joint prayer for nation security at Bahrul Ulum Tambakberas (Ponpes) Islamic Boarding School, Jombang, East Java on Sunday, May 21, 2023 Present at the event was the Deputy Speaker of the Indonesian Parliament, Muhaimin Iskandar and the Ulema and Kiai. “So if you look at history a few years ago, when I was invited by Pak Joko Widodo, I didn’t think long, I immediately said yes I joined, yes I am reconciled, yes I want to unite,” Prabowo said as quoted from YouTube channel GerindraTV, Monday (3/22/2023). “Because I don’t want this nation to be divided. I don’t want this nation to be broken. I don’t want this nation not to rise up to be a great nation and a prosperous nation,” he said. for follow-up. The Minister of Defense (Menhan) felt that Indonesia is a strong nation. In fact, it is currently a country that is respected by the world. This was proven when Indonesia was dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic. Where, Indonesia was able to emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic beyond the expectations of other countries. “I remember when I was in the cabinet, I remember, all the countries, the WHO, the world health organization, all the prime ministers of neighboring countries were pressing and hoping to ask Indonesia, our people don’t shouldn’t leave the house completely, but our president did, didn’t submit, didn’t want to, and even Indonesia was never in total lockdown like other countries,” said Prabowo.

Read also : AkzoNobel Decorative Paints Indonesia Hosts Free Homecoming for 500 Selected Dulux Partners Follow Okezone News on Google News According to Prabowo, the government’s decision, especially President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) not to carry out lockdown was the right choice. It is clear from the results that Indonesia can overcome the pandemic problem and get through the economic crisis faster than other countries. “Thank goodness this decision has allowed us to rise faster than other nations. We who are always taken for granted are always told that our healthcare system is going to collapse, it turns out that we can rise faster than expected by many countries,” says Prabowo. “Why? Because it turns out that we can work together, be compact, be united when the country is in danger,” he continued. The content below is presented by the Advertiser. Okezone.com journalists are not involved in this content.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.okezone.com/read/2023/05/23/337/2818208/alasan-prabowo-gabung-kabinet-jokowi-saya-tidak-ingin-bangsa-ini-terbelah The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos