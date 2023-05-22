Carmakers push back on EU-UK battery deal





Habrda By Charlie Bartlett 05/22/2023 Carmakers are trying to push back against the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) which would require at least 45% local content for electric cars and 60% for batteries, from 2024 . The TCA, agreed between the European Commission and then UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, is part of an effort to encourage carmakers to relocate battery production and supply chains closer to home , thus stimulating competitive production in Europe. In its March report on the ATT, the European Commission said it had no plans to review product-specific rules beyond technical adaptations. The Commission considers that these rules strike the right balance while contributing to the Union’s overriding objective of achieving strategic autonomy in key sectors. But last week parent company Stellantis of Vauxhall, Citroen, Peugeot and Fiat threatened to pull production from the UK, putting 5,000 British jobs at risk, if the requirement was not removed. Stellantis instead recommended that the existing rules remain in place until 2027. Under the existing rules, the 45% local content by value would increase to 55% from January 1 – a threat to our export business and sustainability of our UK manufacturing operations unable to meet these rules of origin, the company said. The root of the problem lies in batteries, for which there is currently little production capacity in the EU or UK, with around 70% of EV battery components sourced from outside Europe. According to BloombergNEF, Europe’s share of investment in the production of new lithium-ion batteries was 41% in 2021, but only 2% in 2022, with China and the United States vying for dominance. The auto industry seems to take for granted that it will be impossible to increase production in time. Over the weekend, Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) CEO Mike Hawes said there was no need to renegotiate the TCA and all that was needed was a simple agreement on a technical point to give Britain and Europe more time to establish the local. supply chains needed to [zero-emission vehicle] supply chain. Volvo veteran Martin Corner, now head of supply chain management at Aston Martin Lagonda, said Brexit was to blame. The OEM I worked for at the time didn’t want to appear to be speaking out on a policy choice for the UK public for me even before the referendum it was obvious this could pose an existential threat to the car industry in the UK United due to many versions of possible Brexit The car industry should have made the facts and the risks to thousands of jobs public. But Transport & Environment, a longtime proponent of electric vehicles for decarbonisation, praised the EU-UK ATT as it currently stands. According to the group’s research, it is likely that Europe could meet at least 50% of its demand for lithium, and around 10% each for nickel and cobalt. Julia Poliscanova, T&E’s senior director for e-mobility vehicles and supply chains, said The Loadstar“The question for the UK and Europe is how to attract investment into local supply chains and not become a dumping ground for cheap, subsidized Chinese cars. A pan-European battery supply chain is stronger than the EU and UK working on their own. In the short term, Britain and the EU should form a green battery alliance, similar to the one Norway has with the EU, to replace tariffs with a common supply chain for electric vehicles. The easing of UK trade relations with the EU should not be seen as a betrayal of Brexit, but rather as essential for Britain to succeed in its net zero and industrial ambitions.

