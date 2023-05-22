Erdogan wins support for second-round Turkish elections from third-place candidate

Nationalist presidential candidate Sinan Ogan, 55, has emerged as a potential kingmaker after neither Mr Erdogan nor his main challenger, opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, secured the majority needed for a victory in the first round on May 14.

Mr Ogan, a former academic backed by a far-right anti-migrant party, won 5.17% in the May 14 vote and may hold the key to second-round victory now that he is out of the race.

I declare that we will support Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the candidate of the People’s Alliance, in the second round of the elections, Mr. Ogan said, in reference to the alliance led by Erdogan which includes nationalist and Islamist parties.

Sinan Ogan (Burhan Ozbilici/AP)

We believe our decision will be the right decision for our country and our nation, Ogan said.

Mr. Erdogan obtained 49.5% of the votes in the first round, just short of the majority needed for an outright victory, compared to 44.9% for Mr. Kilicdaroglu.

Mr Erdogan’s ruling AK party and its nationalist and Islamist allies also retained a majority in the 600-seat parliament.

This increases Mr Erdogan’s chances of re-election as voters are likely to vote for him to avoid a splintered government, analysts say.

Mr. Ogan cited Mr. Erdogan’s parliamentary majority as the reason for his decision.

It is important that (the) newly elected president is under the same (leadership) as the parliament, Mr Ogan said.

(Mr. Kilicdaroglus), on the other hand, could not show sufficient success against the People’s Alliance, in power for 20 years, and could not establish a perspective that could convince us for the future.

His endorsement of Mr Erdogan came days after he held a surprise meeting with the Turkish leader in Istanbul on Friday.

No statement was made after the hour-long meeting.

Mr Ogan insisted on Monday that he was not engaging in any bargaining with the Turkish leader.

Mr Ogan had drawn votes from people who disapproved of Mr Erdogans’ policies but did not want to support Mr Kilicdaroglu, who leads Turkey’s main centre-left pro-secular opposition party.

Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of Turkey’s CHP party and Alliance of Nations presidential candidate (Ali Unal/AP)

Analysts say that despite Mr Ogans’ endorsement, it is not certain that all his supporters would go to Mr Erdogan.

Some were likely to move on to Mr Kilicdaroglu while others could choose not to vote in the second round.

Umit Ozdag, the leader of the anti-migrant Victory Party who had backed Mr Ogan, appeared to distance himself from the decision to endorse Mr Erdogan.

Mr. Sinan Ogans’ statement is his own political choice. This statement does not represent (the views of) the Victory Party and does not bind the party, Ozdag tweeted.

He added that he would issue a statement on Tuesday.

Mr Ogan listed the conditions for obtaining his approval during an interview with Turkish media last week.

Among them were a tough stance against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, and a timetable for the expulsion of millions of refugees, including nearly 3.7 million Syrians.

Mr. Erdogan, meanwhile, told CNN International in an interview that he would not comply with such demands.

I am not a person who likes to negotiate in this way. It will be the people who make the kings, he said.

In an apparent attempt to sway nationalist voters, Mr Kilicdaroglu toughened his tone last week, promising to send the refugees back and ruling out any peace talks with the PKK if elected.