E. Jean Carroll seeks new damages from Trump over CNN comments





E. Jean Carroll, who this month won $5 million in damages from former President Donald J. Trump, is now seeking a very substantial additional amount in response to his insults on a CNN show Just One Day after winning his sexual abuse and defamation case. .

Ms. Carrolls filed Monday in Manhattan federal court seeking to escalate Mr. Trump’s financial pain. The jury in his civil case found him liable on May 9 for sexual abuse and defamation. He ordered him to pay Ms. Carroll, a former advice columnist and key figure in Manhattan media circles, $2 million for sexual abuse and $3 million for defamation.

Monday’s filing came in a separate defamation lawsuit Ms Carroll had filed in 2019 against Mr Trump, 76, who is before the same judge who presided over the civil trial. The oldest case stems from comments Mr Trump made that year, shortly after she said he raped her in the dressing room of a Manhattan department store in the mid-19s 1990. This trial had been hijacked by appeals, but is still pending.

In a separate letter to the judge, Ms. Carrolls’ attorney Roberta A. Kaplan revealed with few details that Mr. Trump had threatened to take legal action against Ms. Carroll in retaliation and possibly seeking sanctions. .

On May 10, Mr Trump, who is seeking to win back the presidency, went on CNN and echoed his earlier denials of the episode, calling his account fake and a made up story. Despite a photo showing them together, he again claimed he had never met Ms Carroll, 79, called her work crazy and said the recent civil lawsuit was a rigged deal.

Monday’s court filing argues that Mr. Trump’s defamatory statements following the May 9 verdict show the depth of his malice toward Carroll, as it’s hard to imagine defamatory conduct that could be more hate-motivated. , ill will or resentment.

This conduct warrants a very large punitive damages award in favor of Carrolls both to punish Trump, to deter him from engaging in further libel, and to deter others from doing the same, the filing says.

Mr. Trump continues to fight the jury’s decision. After the verdict, his lawyer Joseph Tacopina filed a notice of appeal.

Ms. Carroll’s attorney, Ms. Kaplan, said in a brief interview on Monday that Mr. Trump’s statements on CNN literally the day after the verdict made it all the more important for Ms. Carroll to continue the ongoing libel suit.

It mocks the jury’s verdict and our justice system if it can just keep repeating the same defamatory statements over and over again, Ms Kaplan said.

She declined to comment on the reference in her letter to Mr. Trump’s threat of a lawsuit against Ms. Carroll.

In a lengthy interview two days after the verdict, Ms. Carroll said of Mr. Trump’s comments on CNN: This is just stupid; it’s just disgusting, vile, filthy; it hurts people. She added that she had been insulted by better people.

Her filing on Monday asks the judge, Lewis A. Kaplan of the federal district court, to let her revise her 2019 libel lawsuit to include the fact of the jury’s verdict against Mr. Trump as well as her statements on CNN and other qu he made about Ms. Carroll on his Truth Social platform.

Ms Carroll said that after Mr Trump raped her in the dressing room of the Bergdorf Goodman department store, she kept the encounter a secret, apart from confiding in two close friends, for more than 20 years. Ms Carroll first leaked the episode in a 2019 book excerpt in New York magazine.

At the time, Mr Trump vehemently denied Ms Carroll’s allegation, calling it totally untrue and saying he couldn’t have raped her because she wasn’t his type.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/05/22/nyregion/carroll-trump-cnn-defamation.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos