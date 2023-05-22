PM Modi leaves for Australia after concluding visit to Papua New Guinea

Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for Australia on May 22 on the third and final leg of his three-country tour after concluding his visit to Papua New Guinea where he co-hosted the first FIPIC summit and met leaders of Pacific island nations to boost bilateral relations ties.

Mr Modi is visiting Australia from May 22 to 24 as a guest of the Australian government. He will also attend a community event in Sydney to celebrate Australia’s vibrant and diverse Indian diaspora, a central part of our multicultural community.

“I thank Prime Minister James Marape for the warm welcome extended to me. I am now leaving for Australia to participate in various programs in Sydney,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

“My visit to Papua New Guinea was historic. I will greatly cherish the affection received among the people of this wonderful nation. I also had the opportunity to interact with respected FIPIC leaders and discuss the ways to deepen ties with their respective nations,” he tweeted.

In Papua New Guinea, Mr. Modi spoke with his Papua New Guinean counterpart James Marape and gave an update on their bilateral relations. He also discussed ways to further increase cooperation in areas such as trade, technology, healthcare and climate change.

The two leaders co-hosted the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) summit on Monday, encouraging regional cooperation.

At the summit, Prime Minister Modi let the Pacific island nations know that they can see India as a reliable development partner as it respects their priorities and its approach to cooperation is based on human values.

“India respects your priorities. We are proud to be your development partner whether it is humanitarian aid or your development, you can see India as a reliable partner. Our approach is based on human values”, said Mr Modi, the first Indian prime minister to visit the country, said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, James Marape, launch a translation of the Tamil classic Thirukkural into the Tok Pisin language of Papua New Guinea, in Port Moresby. | Photo credit: PTI

India’s engagement with the 14 Pacific Island Countries (PICs) is part of New Delhi’s Act East policy.

Prime Minister Modi also attended the G-7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan from May 20-21. He also held bilateral meetings with several world leaders. He also reiterated India’s position that the conflict in Ukraine.

Mr Modi said he viewed the current situation in Ukraine as a matter of humanity and human values ​​and not of politics or economics, although he called for respect for international law, sovereignty and the territorial integrity of all nations.

Prior to Mr Modi’s arrival, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that I am honored to welcome Prime Minister Modi for an official visit to Australia, having received an extremely warm welcome in India earlier this year.”

Australia and India share a commitment to a stable, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. Together, we have an important role to play in supporting this vision,” he said, amid China’s aggressive behavior in the region as well as its efforts to expand its influence.

He will also hold a bilateral meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Modi kicked off his three-country tour on Friday from Japan where he attended three sessions of the G-7 summit following an invitation from his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida.

Mr Modi along with US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Kishida and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese also attended the 3rd Quad Summit in person.

The Quad meeting was moved to the sidelines of the G-7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan after US President Biden postponed his trip to Australia to return to Washington, amid ongoing talks on raising the debt ceiling American.