Papua New Guinea’s Prime Minister touches Modi’s feet: why this island nation matters to India





In what is seen as an indirect reference to China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told leaders of 14 Pacific island nations on Monday that India would be a reliable development partnereven if people considered trustworthy did not stand by our side in times of need.

Speaking at the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, Modi said: Those we considered trustworthy, they turned out not to be on our side in times of need. In these difficult times, an old adage has proven true: “A friend in need is really a friend”. I am happy that India has stood with its Pacific island friends during this difficult time. [the Covid pandemic]. Whether it is vaccines or essential drugs, wheat or sugar; India, in line with its capabilities, has been assisting all partner countries, PTI reported. Earlier on Sunday, the Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, James Marape, while welcoming Prime Minister Modi, bent to touch his feet, in a move that has attracted considerable attention. Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the country. PTI reported that Papua New Guinea normally does not welcome a leader coming after sunset, but an exception was made for Modi. Why is Papua New Guinea important to India? Strategic location Papua New Guinea is located in northern Australia, a region where China tries to expand its influence and Australia and the United States seek to counter it. China has made major investments in Papua New Guinea, funding infrastructure and schools, in what many see as an attempt to gain military and diplomatic leverage. Last year, China signed a security pact with the Solomon Islands, located in the same region. On Monday, the United States and Papua New Guinea signed a security agreement, prompting protests from islanders who oppose the “militarization” of the Pacific. India is also trying to strengthen ties and cooperation with Pacific island nations, which include, besides Papua New Guinea and Solomon Islands, Cook Islands, Fiji, Kiribati, Republic of Marshall Islands, Micronesia , Nauru, Niue, Palau, Samoa, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu. The FIPIC summit and Prime Minister Modi’s recent visit to Fiji and Papua New Guinea point in this direction. The FIPIC Summit was launched during Modis’ visit to Fiji in 2014. In 2015, the second FIPIC Summit was held in Jaipur. This is the third peak. Population, economy Papua New Guinea is the third largest island nation in the world, a lower middle income country with a predominantly rural population. It was linguistically one of the most diverse nations in the world at the time, with over 800 languages ​​spoken. It has a population of 9,819,350, according to an estimate from the CIA’s World Factbook. Many indigenous communities live in Papua New Guinea, living on subsistence agriculture and keeping little contact with the outside world. Since the 1880s, parts of the country were ruled by Germany, Australia and Britain, until the independent nation was born on September 16, 1975. According to the World Factbook, the word “papua” derives from the Malay “papuah” describing the frizzy hair of Melanesians; The Spanish explorer Ynigo ORTIZ de RETEZ applied the term “Nueva Guinea” to the island of New Guinea in 1545 after noting the resemblance of the inhabitants to the peoples of the Guinean coast of Africa. Government Papua New Guinea is part of the Commonwealth and King Charles III of England is its official king. The monarch is represented by the Governor General, who is appointed by Parliament. The Prime Minister is democratically elected. While James Marape is the current Prime Minister, the Governor General is Bob Dadae, whom Prime Minister Modi also met during his recent visit.

