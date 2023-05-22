The Pakistani establishment has a problem with Imran Khan





Imran Khan has been leading an offensive against the army and the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) since his withdrawal in April 2022 | Photo credit: AP

There has been chaos in Pakistan following the arrest of ousted Prime Minister and leader of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party, Imran Khan on May 9, 2023. Pakistan’s Supreme Court declaring his arrest illegal and the High Court in Islamabad granting him bail for two weeks on the crucial case of Al Qadri Trust, Imran Khan and PTI should be relieved. However, there is unlikely to be a thaw in the political climate, with the government, the PTI, the establishment and the judiciary taking strong positions. The arrest of Mr Khan while on court premises, a scathing press briefing from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) establishment earlier, the violence in the streets and the extraordinary relief given to Mr. Khan through Justice should highlight the following four trends of a worsening bad situation for Pakistan.

Main target

First, the PTI’s response to the arrest of its leaders. The extent of the violence across the country and the number of PTI supporters taking to the streets should underscore Mr Khan’s popularity. The violence and rage were widespread (from Peshawar to Karachi) and were not random and indiscriminate. The main target was the establishment, its infrastructure and some high ranking military. The Corps Commanders Residence in Lahore, Frontier Corps Headquarters in Lahore and General Headquarters (GHQ) were targets. Anti-army slogans and throwing stones at army vehicles were observed. There are many videos about these attacks.

The violence and rage rocked the establishment more than the government led by the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz). The anger of the PTI seems rather directed against the military. The establishment has never faced such fury before, with statements, slogans and violence against its property and personnel. While PTI supporters make their presence felt in the streets, PTI leaders target the government and the establishment on social media and with public statements. The government decided to try the rioters under the Pakistan Army Act and the Official Secrets Act; the army chief confirmed that the process had begun.

Second, the establishment’s response and the broader meaning behind it. Just the day before Mr. Khans was arrested, an ISPR statement from May 8, 2023 (in response to Mr. Khans’ accusation of a serving military officer being part of an assassination attempt) said : These fabricated and malicious claims are extremely unfortunate. , deplorable and unacceptable. The statement also refers to a consistent trend over the past year in which military and intelligence agency officials are targeted. Similar statements from the ISPR the year before condemned Mr Khan’s remarks.

Mr Khan has been on the offensive against the military and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) since he was removed from his post in April 2022. After the assassination attempt on his life in Wazirabad last year, he became strident, openly defying the ISIs. role with pointed questions. The Imran Khan-establishment equation that existed before has faded. The establishment is no longer a sacred cow in Pakistan for political leaders, an image the establishment has carefully cultivated since Pakistan’s independence. He is now hostile. No other political leader in Pakistan could accuse serving army and ISI officers. But now people are not only questioning it, but also attacking it. The mob attack on GHQ and the corps commander’s residence in Lahore should highlight how the public image of the army has taken a hit.

Does this now mean that the establishment will return to the sheriffs? Of the two Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif has always been the favorite. Shehbaz Sharif has made all the right statements about khakis. Or, will the establishment try a new arrangement with Bilawal Bhutto? Asif Ali Zardari was extremely cautious and leaned on the Islamabad cake, while working with the PML-N as part of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). There is also an effort to break the PTI; some started to leave the PTI; it can turn into an exodus.

Third, the next steps for the government, the PDM alliance and the PML-N. The government should be happy with what happened between the establishment and Imran Khan. The May 9 violence is also being used to target other PTI leaders. Legally, the government believes it has a strong case under which it arrested Imran Khan, i.e. the Al Qadri Trust case. The PML-N would very much like to have Imran Khan disqualified, perhaps through the National Accountability Bureau.

Focus on Punjab

For the PML-N, the biggest problem is to reconquer Punjab. The PTI made substantial inroads in the last elections and also in the by-elections. Given the growing pro-Imran base in Punjab and the spontaneous anger that followed his arrest, the biggest challenge is to stop Imran Khan’s popularity. So what’s next for the government? It would be to charge Mr Khan with a few more court cases, or even try to arrest him again later.

There is also the fourth problem facing Pakistan, the judiciary and Imran Khan. The judiciary is believed to be soft on Mr Khan and side with his position on major political issues. For example, the Supreme Court’s position on the holding of elections is more in line with PTI. The PML-N is unhappy with the role of justice in the last episode of arrest. The prime minister launched a scathing attack, following the Supreme Court’s ruling that Imran Khan’s arrest was unlawful.

The four institutions, i.e. the government, the opposition, the establishment and the judiciary, seem to be pulling in opposite directions with different ends. A bad situation is likely to get worse for Pakistan.

D. Suba Chandran is Professor and Dean, School of Conflict and Security Studies, National Institute of Advanced Studies (NIAS), Indian Institute of Science Campus, Bangalore

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/opinion/op-ed/pakistans-establishment-has-an-imran-khan-problem/article66881844.ece

