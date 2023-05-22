Indonesia strengthens tourism ties with Malaysia and Thailand





Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has launched the Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand Growth Triangle (IMT-GT) Visit Years 2023-2025 to enhance tourism cooperation among the three countries. In the presence of dignitaries from IMT-GT member countries, the launch of the campaign took place during the ASEAN Summit in Labuan Bajo, East Nusa Tenggara on May 11. The campaign is expected to increase connectivity and growth of the tourism sector for the three countries. In his speech, Jokowi shared that the IMT-GT area managed to achieve a value of US$618 billion during the global pandemic in 2021. He said: In the future, the IMT-GT area must be in to further encourage the acceleration of an inclusive policy and sustainable economic growth to face the various challenges ahead. Sandiaga Uno, Indonesian Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy, added: “(The campaign) is expected to involve 10 provinces in Sumatra, as well as southern Thailand and Malaysia. One of the key challenges is to swallow up industries including the tourism industry as well as boost connectivity with a goal of increasing tourist arrivals. The campaign aims to attract 60 million tourists and realize foreign exchange earnings of $75 billion during the period, according to Sandiaga. In Indonesia, the campaign will start with Bangka Belitung and South Sumatra, followed by the rest of the provinces of Sumatra. Commenting on the campaign, Pauline Suharno, President of the Association of Travel Agents in Indonesia (ASTINDO) saidTTG Asia: For the IMT-GT collaboration to work, there must be a commitment from each country to participate effectively. So it’s not just a commitment, paperwork, or group discussion outcome, but concrete steps (must be taken) to get there. As part of the campaign, the Minister said that the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy (MoTCE) will organize a Global Entrepreneur Summit in Padang, West Sumatra. For the campaign to be successful, Pauline said member countries should create a co-brand, as well as define common short- and long-term promotions and budgets. Christine Kowandi, tour manager of Horas Tours in Medan stressed the need to intensify promotions by multiplying trade missions to promote regional traffic. Asked about the types of products that would be a good fit for the campaign, Pauline, who is also the president of the ASEAN Federation of Travel Agents, said: Travel agencies have been collaborating long before these growth triangles formed. She said agents are used to selling in all three countries, which includes traveling from Indonesia and transiting through Singapore, before heading to Malaysia and Thailand. Additionally, Singapore-Port Klang and Penang-Phuket cruises are also available.

