Third-place Turkey backs Erdogan – World

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday won the endorsement of an ultra-nationalist whose third-place finish helped force the first run-off for the Turks.

Sinan Ogans, 5.2% of the vote in the May 14 general election, robbed Erdogan of an outright victory for the first time in 20 years of rule.

He met with the Turkish leader on Friday and held separate talks with allies of opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

We will support People’s Alliance candidate Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the second round of the May 28 elections, he told reporters in a nationally televised address.

I invite voters who supported us in the first round to support Mr. Erdogan in the second round.

Ogan presents himself as an ardent supporter of a brand of Turkish nationalism espoused by the creator of post-Ottoman republics Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.

He demanded the immediate expulsion of millions of migrants and sought a tough stance on terrorists, a euphemism for Kurdish groups fighting for greater autonomy in southeast Turkiyes.

The 54-year-old has also tried to block the opposition from discussing constitutional changes that could dilute language stressing the importance of Turkishness to the detriment of other ethnicities.

Terrorism and refugees

Analysts wonder how much weight Ogans’ endorsement carries with his constituents.

His small party has only been around for a few months and most of his supporters seem to be unhappy with both the Islamic-born Turkish leader and his 74-year-old secular rival.

But it undermines Kilicdaroglus’ urgent efforts to expand his appeal to more nationalist voters as the run-off approaches.

Ogans’ newfound reputation as a kingmaker is an exaggeration. Ogans’ support for Erdogan does not guarantee his first-round voters will follow closely, said Hamish Kinnear of consultancy Verisk Maplecroft. AFP.

Assuming Erdogan’s first-round voters stay on the sidelines, only a small portion of Ogans voters have to go with Erdogan to push the president into his third decade in office.

Kilicdaroglu has led a more inclusive campaign focused on the Turks’ rampaging economic crisis and Erdogans’ crackdown on civil liberties during his second decade of rule.