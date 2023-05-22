Sarath Babu is no more! Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourns the death of a veteran Telugu actor. Said “sorrowed by his passing”





PM Modi mourns the passing of Sarath Babu Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed his grief over the untimely death of veteran actor Sarath Babu and offered his condolences to the late actor’s family. Speaking to Twitter, Prime Minister Modi said, “Shri Sarath Babu Ji was versatile and creative. He will be remembered for several popular works in multiple languages ​​during his long film career. Saddened by his passing. Condolences to his family and his admirers. Om Shanti.” Sarath Babu, who worked in Tamil and Telugu films, died Monday at age 71 in Hyderabad. He was admitted to AIG Hospital, Hyderabad due to health issues. Shri Sarath Babu Ji was versatile and creative. He will be remembered for several popular works in multiple languages ​​during his long film career. Saddened by his passing. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanthi. Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 22, 2023 Sarath Babu has acted in over 200 films in different languages ​​including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. He was the close friend of superstar Rajinikanth. The duo worked in films like ‘Annamalai’ and ‘Muthu’. Sarath Babu made his acting debut with the Telugu film “Rama Rajyam” in 1973. Four years later, he made his breakthrough in Tamil cinema with director K Balachander’s “Nizhal Nijamagiradhu” which also starred Kamal Haasan and Sumitra. He rose to fame with roles in films such as ‘Mullum Malarum’, ‘Thisai Maariya Paravaigal’ and ‘Nenjathai Killathe’. In Tamil, he was recently seen in the movie “Nenjathai Killadhe”, in which he co-starred with Bobby Simha. He also had a short role in Pawan Kalyan’s “Vakeel Saab”. He has also acted in a few Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi films. The veteran actor has been honored with the Nandi Awards nine times for Best Acting in Supporting Roles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/entertainment-news/sarath-babu-no-more-pm-narendra-modi-mourns-demise-of-veteran-telugu-actor-says-pained-by-his-passing-away-article-100427889 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos