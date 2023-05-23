GOP primary could be over before it starts





Senator Tim Scott joined the ranks of GOP candidates today in hopes of replacing Donald Trump as the party’s nominee. America would be better off if one of them could win, but the GOP is no longer a normal political party.

Queens Thanos

South Carolina’s Tim Scott joined the field of Republican candidates for the GOP presidential nomination today. He votes in single digits among the primary voters, as do all the other (so far) declared candidates. Only Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida manages to get out of the basement, rumors have it that he will announce his candidacy this week, and even he is getting a rough ride from Donald Trump in the polls of Republican stalwarts.

Scott seems like a classic hopeless presidential prospect, but a strong choice for vice president, which of course explains why some weaker candidates run and then walk away (see Harris, Kamala). The current GOP field, however, includes at least some politicians who should be credible alternatives to Trump: any other year, people such as DeSantis, Nikki Haley and Asa Hutchinson, all current or former governors from the South, would be obvious candidates. . . Instead, their campaigns are struggling in limbo while the rest of the field is populated by the likes of wealthy horsefly Vivek Ramaswamy and radio talk show host Larry Elder.

Of course, in a normal year, a twice impeached president who has been held responsible for sexual abuse would do the right thing and disappear from public life.

The United States desperately needs a normal presidential election, the kind of election that isn’t clouded by gloom and violence and crackpots in bizarre costumes pushing conspiracy theories. Surely Americans remember a time when two candidates (sometimes with an independent knocking on doors) had debates, argued over national politics, and argued for having the vision, talent, and experience to become the chief executive. general of a superpower. Of course, these elections were full of smears and low blows, but they have always been recognizable as part of a great tradition dating back to Thomas Jefferson and John Adams, rivals and patriots who exchanged nasty blows from contenders to each other. fighting hard for the public’s blessing. remain in power for four years.

Such an election, however, requires two functioning political parties. Republicans are plagued by a personality cult, so there is little hope for a normal GOP primary and almost none for a traditional presidential election. Meanwhile, Republican candidates refuse to run directly to Donald Trump and loudly speak the truth to his constituents; instead, they talk about all the good Trump has done, but then implore voters to understand that Trump is ineligible. (Hutchinson, who is unequivocal in his view of Trump, was an honorable exception here and called on Trump to give up.)

The eligibility argument about Trump is not only amoral, it might not even be true: Trump might be in a position to win again. Normally, there is nothing wrong with eligibility arguments. It is hardly the low road, if presented with two reasonable candidates in a primary, to choose who can win in a general election. But such a choice presupposes the existence of reasonable candidates. Instead, some of the Republicans running or leaning to run against Trump are saying, in effect, that Trump really should be the nominee, but he can’t win instead of saying, unequivocally, that no party decent should never name this man again, whether he can win or not.

The Republican candidates are caught in a bind. If they run against Trump, they will likely lose. But if they don’t run against Trump, they will definitely lose to Trump, and then everyone in America will lose. GOP primary candidates want to scoop up Trump voters without openly selling them Trump’s lies and conspiracy theories, which is why dodging eligibility is nothing but appeasement and cowardice. Not that any of these hopefuls tried to punch Trump: Haley is AWOLIs she even still running? And DeSantis is busy walking with flaming baskets on his feet as he tries to put out the fires he’s already started.

Tim Scott is a particularly frustrating case because he has a life story that should have made him the natural anti-Trump candidate in every way. A religious man who overcame poverty, received an education and became a successful businessman, his life and character are a photo-negative image of Trumps. And yet, Scott can’t help himself: he’s grateful for Trump’s years in office.

None of these Republicans are going to defeat the Thanos of Queens who, with the snap of his fingers, will soon wipe out half of the GOP field.

These Republicans are probably waiting for a miracle, an act of God that will put Trump out of action. And by act of God, of course, they mean an act of Fani Willis or Jack Smith. It is a vain hope: without a convincing argument within the Republican Party that Fani Willis and Jack Smith or for that matter, Alvin Bragg, are right to indict Trumpas Bragg did and Willis and Smith might do it soon and that the ex-president is a threat to the country, Trump will just brush off his legal troubles and hope he can get to the White House before he is arrested.

No one is going to move Trump by running smoothly. A candidate who confronts Trump, with moral force and candor, may well lose the nomination, but he could at least inject some common sense into the Republican-primary process and set the stage for the eventual recovery, a recovery that will take years. of the GOP or a Reform successor as a center-right party. DeSantis would rather be elected as Trumps Mini-Me. (That might work.) Hutchinson tried to speak, but too quietly. Haley, like so many other former Trump officials, is too compromised by service to Trump to be credible as his nemesis. Tim Scott is perfectly placed to make the case, but he won’t.

A Republican who thinks Trump can be beaten in a primary by gargling warm words like eligibility is a Republican in denial. Trump is already creating a reality-distorting field around the primary, as he will again in the general election. Is it possible that the GOP base is responding to a little fire and brimstone about Trump, instead of him? We can’t know because it hasn’t been tried yet.

Today’s News

The leader of the Russian mercenary group Wagner has pledged to transfer the Ukrainian town of Bakhmut to the Russian army by June 1. Ukraine insists the town has not been fully captured. Arizona, California and Nevada have agreed on a plan to reduce water use in the drought-stricken Colorado River. Chairman Kevin McCarthy has said talks on the US debt ceiling are on track ahead of a meeting with Chairman Joe Biden tonight.

Dispatches

Evening reading

AppleTV+

Martin Scorsese Killers of the Flower Moon is a triumph

By David Sims

David Grann’s non-fiction book Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI is the sprawling story of a criminal investigation destroying systemic evil. It lays out in fascinating detail the mystery of the Osage Murders of the 1920s, when dozens of Native Americans were killed in a grand plot to exploit their oil-rich lands. Grann delves into the societal phenomenon surrounding the Osage, many of whom have become ultra-rich after generations of displacement and persecution. But books across the line is federal investigator Tom White, who helped solve the murders on the orders of a young J. Edgar Hoover.

Martin Scorses’ adaptation, which premiered at this year’s Cannes Film Festival and will hit theaters in October, takes a very different narrative approach.

Read the article completely.

More of the Atlantic

PS

I am concerned about the events at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, where the Russians apparently dug in to fight. I am particularly concerned that the Kremlin, faced with a Ukrainian counteroffensive, might be planning a nuclear disaster in retaliation for losing more ground. It hasn’t happened yet, and I promise you I’ll come back to it if events change.

In the meantime, however, the danger of Ukraine’s nuclear facility has revived the memory of a lost piece of music from the 1980s. After the Chernobyl disaster in 1986, also in Ukraine, New Zealand musician Shona Laing released a song in 1987 titled Soviet Snow. (You can see the video here.) Given my, uh, heterodox musical tastes, you might be surprised I’d like something with such obvious environmental advocacy. (Don’t tell other young Ronald Reagan voters, but I also bought Bruce Cockburn’s album Stealing Fire in 1984, and I still love it.) There’s urgency and panic in the song. , a strong New Wave feel compared to Laings’ call:

Are we wide awake? Is the world conscious?

Outreach on Red Square

Crawling to cross the Roman roads

I remember feeling very uncomfortable hearing this song for the first time. Thirty-six years later, I feel the same uneasiness again.

