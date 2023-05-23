Turkey elections: Ogans’ endorsement gives Erdogan a boost in Sunday’s runoff

ISTANBUL President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received a boost on Monday hoping to extend his 20-year rule when the eliminated presidential candidate backed him in the second round.

Sinan Ogan, who came third in the May 14 vote with nearly 5.2 percent of the vote, encouraged his supporters to back Erdogan for a third term.

I declare that I will support People’s Alliance candidate Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the second round of elections, Ogan told a press conference in Ankara.

The first round of the presidential race held alongside a parliamentary election that saw the ruling alliance secure a majority left Erdogan just below the 50% threshold to win.

Erdogan, who came to power as prime minister in 2003, won 49.5% against opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglus 44.9%. It is the first time in the history of Turkey that a second ballot has been organised.

Over the past week, Ogan, a former member of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) who is now part of the Peoples’ Alliance led by Erdogans’ Justice and Development Party (AKP), has led negotiations with both sides deciding who to support in the second round on May 28. .

In his public statements, Ogan stressed support for any remaining candidate who has distanced himself from terrorism, a condition that applies to both Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu in the eyes of many Turkish nationalists.

Kilicdaroglus’ candidacy has been backed by the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), which emerged from Turkey’s broader Kurdish movement and is seen as a political ally of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) by nationalists like Ogan.

The PKK led a 39-year insurgency against the Turkish state that left tens of thousands dead. It is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

Erdogans AKP, meanwhile, has received support from Huda-Par, a predominantly Kurdish Islamist political party. Four Huda-Par politicians were elected to parliament by being included in the AKP candidate lists.

Huda-Par has historical ties to Hezbollah, a Kurdish group that waged a brutal campaign of violence in the 1990s as it fought the PKK and targeted Turkish police. The group has no connection with its Lebanese namesake.

Another crucial issue for Ogan was a roadmap for the return of some 4 million Syrian refugees to their homeland.

Ogan on Monday outlined the conditions he said had been met to gain his approval.

An uninterrupted and stable fight against all kinds of terrorist organizations will continue, he said. There is now a timetable on the issue of asylum seekers and refugees.

All conditions will be applied for asylum seekers to be returned to their country within a specified time. Measures will be taken at the highest level to prevent illegal crossings.

Referring to Kilicdaroglus Nation Alliance, Ogan said he could not show enough success against the Peoples Alliance and could not convince us of its future.

Erdogan’s control of parliament also meant that the opposition alliance lacked the stability factor, he added.

Outlining the aims of his candidacy, Ogan said he ensured that Turkish nationalism and Kemalism, the secular and modernizing principles of Turkey’s founder, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, were at the heart of the policy.

He also emphasized the return of refugees, the fight against terrorism and preventing the HDP and Huda-Par from taking over Turkish politics.

The former academic presented himself in the first round with the support of the Ata Alliance, which is a coalition of four small parties, the Victory Party, the Justice Party, the My Country Party and the Party of Turkey’s alliance with an anti-migrant and ultra-nationalist party. agenda.

The most important is the Victory Party, led by Umit Ozdag. Both Ogan and Ozdag were expelled from the MHP in 2017 after challenging leader Devlet Bahceli as he tried to ally the party with Erdogan.

Ogan and Ozdag held separate talks with the People’s Alliance and the National Alliance. Justice Party leader Vecdet Oz meanwhile openly backed Kilicdaroglu on Monday, insisting that the Ata Alliance’s goal has always been to oppose Erdogan.

Ozdag said he would announce on Tuesday which run-off candidate the Victory Party would endorse.

The value of Ogans’ endorsement remains in question, however, as there is no clear indication to what extent those who voted for him in the first round would follow his preference for one side over the other.

Atila Kaya, a former MHP MP who had backed Ogans’ candidacy, denounced his decision to back Erdogan.

If you’re hoping to get the fortune you desire from the will of one man, you’ve never been familiar with the tradition you’re trying to articulate! he tweeted immediately after Ogans’ announcement.

Kilicdaroglu also responded with a tweet. It is clear who is on the side of this beautiful homeland and who is on the side of whoever sells this beautiful homeland, he said.