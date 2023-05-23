FACT CHECK: President Joko Widodo is determined to do this to SBY?





The narration wants the audience to believe that SBY become now suspicious. Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono is one of the former presidents of the Republic of Indonesia who became the chairman of the Democratic Party political party. While Indonesian President Joko Widodo currently Head of State of the Republic of Indonesia. City of turnbackhoax.idan account named Goliat on the Facebook social network shared a video titled “C1ke4s Da1am Masa1ah Bes4r! S-by Nang1s T4kut Di Pr0ses Hvkum!!” Meanwhile, the thumbnail is a photo of SBY and Indonesian President Joko Widodo, with the caption “BBC NEWS OFFICIALLY BECOMES A SUSPECT! FURIOUS AT SBY JOKOWI’S CREATIVITY FOR DOING THIS”. EXPLANATION In the video, several pieces of material have been edited from various sources. A source that shares identical videos in the right context is the official account KOMPASTV on YouTube on June 1, 2019. The caption, “The 6th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, gave an explanation to the media on Saturday (1/6) evening. SBY explained the many things Mrs. Ani would do if she recovers and returns to her homeland. SBY also expressed his gratitude to the people of Indonesia who shared his condolences.” Meanwhile, the articles read in the video are taken from SEWORD issue of September 13, 2018, it is written “Allahu Akbar, Allah is the greatest! Finally discovered! SBY is the author of a great criminal conspiracy. Thief of state money! Really carefree thieves if it is like that. Cook, just for release an album to steal state money? Really too much!” One of the other video sources whose cuts are used, Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono on YouTube on March 23, 2018 with the caption “Press Statement by Mr. SBY Regarding Differences of Opinion Controversy Between Amien Rais and Luhut B. Panjaitan at Harper Hotel Purwakarta on March 21, 2018”. Also from KOMPAS.com on March 21, 2018, who wrote the article, “The 6th President of the Republic of Indonesia Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono spoke out on the controversy that took place between National Mandate Party Honorary Council Chairman Amien Rais and Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan….”. The video contains readings that transcribe articles from sites containing opinion writing. CONCLUSION Video titled “C1ke4s Da1am Masa1ah Bes4r! S-by Nang1s T4kut Di Pr0ses Hvkum!!” has misleading category content or misleading content. Editor’s Note This article is part of the content Fact check Subway Suara.com. Make it as accurate as possible with the clearest possible source, but it doesn’t have to be a reference to the actual truth (because there’s always potential for misinformation). Readers (public) are also invited to provide feedback/criticism, either via the comment column in each related content, by contacting the editorial of Suara.com, or by submitting issues/complaints which need to be checked or verified by E-mail. [email protected]

