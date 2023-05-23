E Jean Carroll seeks new damages after Trump town hall remarks on CNN | donald trump





Author and columnist E Jean Carroll returns to court to seek very substantial additional damages from Donald Trump for disparaging remarks he made about her during a CNN televised town hall just one day after he was found responsible in a civil case for sexually assaulting her. .

An amended lawsuit seeking an additional $10 million in compensatory damages and more in punitive damages was filed in Manhattan on Monday by Carroll’s attorneys, who say remarks made by the former president in response to her allegations of rape ruined her reputation so badly that she lost it. longtime work as an advice columnist for Elle magazine.

On May 9, a New York jury ruled that Trump sexually abused the advice columnist in the dressing room of a New York department store 27 years ago. He also awarded about $5 million in compensatory and punitive damages: about $2 million for sexual abuse and nearly $3 million for defamation, for calling her a liar.

The following night, at a live town hall where Trump was interviewed on CNN in New Hampshire, Trump again and again insulted and belittled Carroll and his experiences.

Trump said his account of a sexual assault, in the event he appealed, was false and a made up story and called it hanky-panky. He repeated past claims that he had never met Carroll and considered her a bonkers job.

Carroll’s new filing seeks to impose a new financial penalty on Trump for the remarks, claiming they are defamatory.

Carroll’s lawyers said Trump doubled down on his disparaging remarks about her a day after the verdict.

The filing claimed that Trump’s statements at the televised town hall showed the depth of his malice toward Carroll, as it is difficult to imagine defamatory conduct that could possibly be more motivated by hatred, ill will or spite and demanded a very significant punitive damages award to Carrolls. promote both punishing Trump, deterring him from engaging in further slander, and deterring others from doing the same.

Carrolls’ attorney Roberta Kaplan told The New York Times Monday night that Trump’s remarks on CNN mocked the jury’s verdict and our justice system if the former president was allowed to get away with repeating defamatory statements.

Carroll, who testified at the trial, first revealed in a 2019 book her claims that Trump raped her in a dressing room. The jury decided that Carroll had not proven that she had been raped, but found that Trump had sexually assaulted her.

Speaking after the verdict earlier this month, Carroll, 79, said her case was not about the money and the result had broken down barriers for women and demolished the myth of the perfect victim.

Before yesterday, there was a concept of the perfect victim, Carroll said. The perfect victim is always screaming, always reporting to the police, always writing down when it happened, and then her life is supposed to fold and she’s never supposed to be happy again.

And yesterday, we demolished this whole concept. Let’s go. Let’s go. And I am filled with happiness for the women of the country. It’s really not so much me. It’s about every woman.

The Associated Press contributed reporting

