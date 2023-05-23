Tribune Fact Check: Arrest of Imran Khan





CARACHI:

Following the arrest of the President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, social media platforms have become fertile ground for the spread of fake news and disinformation. The arrest of the prominent political figure sparked an increase in online activity, with users sharing unverified images, distorted facts and distorted videos.

Allegation: Photo of Imran Khan behind bars

On May 10, the day after Imran Khan was arrested, a photo went viral on social media platforms claiming to be the former prime minister sitting in a jail cell following his arrest. The image immediately went viral and was used around the world without any verification.

Fact check:

The viral images had an “exclusive mid-game” watermark. Midjourney is an artificial intelligence tool that generates images from natural language descriptions, called “prompts”. According to its website, it is an “independent research laboratory exploring new mediums of thought and developing the imaginative powers of the human species”.

According to an article in The New Yorker, newly accessible tools such as Midjourney, Stable Diffusion and dall-e are capable of rendering a photorealistic landscape, copying a celebrity’s face, remixing an image in the style of any artist and seamlessly replace image backgrounds.

The images produced by artificial intelligence technologies such as mid-range have the common characteristic of poorly producing hands and feet.

In one of the AI-generated images, Imran Khan’s hands can be seen as distorted and alien.

Complaint: Viral document outlining agreed terms regarding Imran Khan’s treatment during his arrest

A purported agreement outlining special treatment for Imran Khan while incarcerated has surfaced on social media platforms outlining terms and conditions on how the former prime minister is to be treated if arrested.

Fact check:

The document may appear genuine, but upon closer inspection, it had multiple flaws that proved it to be fraudulent.

The document dated May 8, 2023 is signed by “Interior Secretary Yousuf Naseem Khokhar”. However, Khokhar resigned as Home Secretary on March 7, 2023.

Moreover, his signature on the viral document did not match his signature on the official documents.

Signature on viral document

Signature on official document

Another discrepancy was the official spelling of the former interior secretary’s name being “Yousuf” instead of “Yousaf”.

Moreover, the document was supposed to be printed on the official letterhead of Imran Khan’s party, the PTI, but the format of the viral agreement was different from the official letterhead format of the PTI, including including the date format in the upper right corner.

Format on viral document (DD\MM\YYYY)

Format on official letterhead (Month DD, YYYY)

Consequently, a fake document surfaces online and The Express Tribune declares it fake.

Allegation: Pakistani political leaders celebrate Imran Khan’s arrest

A video was circulating on social media showing leaders of Pakistani political parties celebrating the arrest of Imran Khan.

A Twitter user shared the footage with the caption: “Cabal of crooks having fun after Khan Saab’s arrest…your days are doomed, sooner or later we’ll get back to you.”

In the video, Chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party and current Foreign Minister of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari can be seen rejoicing alongside former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gillani and Pakistani Minister for National Health Services Abdul Qadir Patel which chants “Ragre pe Ragra”.

Fact check:

The original video was uploaded to Abdul Qadir Patel’s YouTube channel titled “Ragre pe ragra, Abdul Qadir Patel Celebrating With Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari” on April 8, 2022 after Imran Khan was ousted after losing the vote of defiance.

Complaint: Crowd protesting outside London home of Nawaz Sharif

Ashok Swain, professor of peace and conflict studies at Uppsala University, tweeted a video of a protest claiming it was filmed outside the home of former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in London . He claimed the ‘protest had gone global’

The video shows a massive crowd gathering outside Nawaz Shareef’s London home, Avenfield, after Imran Khan’s arrest and chanting slogans against the PML-N leader.

Fact check:

The video has been confirmed to be old footage of protesters gathering outside the Avenfield residence of Nawaz Sharif.

Upon inspection, The Express Tribune found that the video was not recent following Imran Khan’s arrest, but dated from April 2022.

The video sparked protests in London outside the residence of Pakistani Muslim League supremo Nawaz Sharif, following the ousting of Imran Khan following the no-confidence vote in April 2022.

Claim:

As social media platforms were flooded with visuals of crowds gathering at different locations to show solidarity with Imran Khan, one such video circulated claiming to be a crowd of angry protesters gathered in Karachi after Imran Khan’s arrest , capturing a large gathering waving PTI flags and passionately chanting pro-Imran Khan slogans, raising concerns about the seriousness of the situation.

viral picture

Several social media users shared the footage claiming to show overwhelming support for the PTI leader following his recent arrest. The video was also tweeted by @PTIofficial on May 10, 2023 stating, “This was last night, iA crowd will be bigger today to protect Imran Khan! #BehindYouSkipper”

Fact check: Citizens protest in Karachi after Imran’s arrest

As the video became more popular, several people took to Twitter to check out the original video. Several users claimed that the viral clip was dated April 10, 2022, Karachi.

A Google Lens search led us to the source of the video to be a “Just Pakistani Things” Facebook page. The original music video was released on April 10, 2022 with the caption “We are here making history! Karachi Millennium Mall (Rashid Minhas). Submitted by: Shaheer Ahmed »

The original video was first posted by Facebook user Shaheer Ahmed, saying the video shows the show of solidarity with Imran Khan after he was ousted in April 2022 following the vote of no confidence. The location according to the user is Millenium Mall, Karachi.

Therefore, it can be concluded that the clip posted by several users claiming to be protests in reaction to Imran Khan’s arrest is fake and it was originally a mob in April 2022 gathered after ousting of the former prime minister.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2418011/tribune-fact-check-imran-khans-arrest The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos