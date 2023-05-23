Politics
China’s Rise in the Global Digital Space
In a 2014 speech, Chinese leader Xi Jinping said, “Efforts should be made to make our country a cyber power. Under national strategies such as Building Digital China, Digital Silk Road and China Standards 2035, Beijing not only aims for the digital transformation of the nation, but also aspires to play a leading role in the global digital order.
How to understand Beijing’s ambition to become a cyber superpower and to have digital sovereignty? What is China’s role in the global digital space today and how are Chinese digital platforms advancing China’s influence?
To discuss these questions, host Bonnie Glaser is joined by Peter Raymond, a nonresident senior fellow in the economics program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS). He has a 30-year career of service at the intersection of the public and private infrastructure and financial services sectors. He is the author of a report recently released by CSIS entitled, Planet reformed? Implications of the Rise and Diffusion of Chinese Platform Technologies.
Episode Highlights:
[01:30] Sinocentric order in the digital sphere
[06:51] China’s Digital Silk Road
[09:35] Global rise of Chinese digital platforms
[11:57] The strength of Chinese digital platforms
[14:04] The digital sector and government partnership
[16:53] Domination of Western digital platforms
[19:08] Advantages and disadvantages of banning TikTok
[21:08] Chinese repression of the digital sector
[23:27] Look to the future in the digital space
